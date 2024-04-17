The Chevron Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

The first women’s Major of the year takes place with the Chevron Championship at The Club at Carlton Woods in Texas.

There are several attractive perks of winning the title, one of which is the huge prize money on offer. For the first time, the winner will claim a seven-figure sum thanks to a record prize fund $7.9m, an increase of $1.8m on last year’s $5.1m.

That’s the latest in a trend of increasing payouts for the tournament, ever since Chevron became involved in 2021. Back then, the overall purse was $3.1m.

The latest increase means the winner will receive $1.185m. It’s not just players who make the cut who will benefit from some financial reward, either. Those missing out on the weekend will each be paid $10,000, double the amount they were paid in 2023.

While the money on offer this week is still significantly less than the record $12 million that was available at last year’s US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach, it is another sign of the increasing strength of the women’s game.

Aside from the prize money, other incentives include 650 Race To CME Globe points for the winner and 100 world ranking points.

Below is the prize money payout for the Chevron Championship.

Chevron Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,185,000 2nd $665,173 3rd $482,536 4th $373,279 5th $300,449 6th $245,820 7th $205,761 8th $180,271 9th $162,061 10th $147,492 11th $136,564 12th $127,459 13th $119,447 14th $112,166 15th $105,609 16th $99,783 17th $94,688 18th $90,316 19th $86,676 20th $83,759 21st $80,850 22nd $77,933 23rd $75,024 24th $72,107 25th $69,559 26th $67,012 27th $64,457 28th $61,909 29th $59,362 30th $57,176 31st $54,990 32nd $52,805 33rd $50,619 34th $48,433 35th $46,616 36th $44,793 37th $42,976 38th $41,152 39th $39,328 40th $37,874 41st $36,419 42nd $34,964 43rd $33,502 44th $32,047 45th $30,955 46th $29,862 47th $28,769 48th $27,676 49th $26,583 50th $25,490 51st $24,767 52nd $24,036 53rd $23,305 54th $22,581 55th $21,850 56th $21,119 57th $20,395 58th $19,664 59th $18,940 60th $18,209 61st $17,848 62nd $17,478 63rd $17,117 64th $16,755 65th $16,386

Who Are The Star Names In The Chevron Championship?

Nelly Korda is aiming for her fifth win in succession (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not surprisingly, the tournament is packed with most of the world best players, including defending champion Lilia Vu, who claimed her maiden Major title at last year's event after a playoff with Angel Yin.

There are a host of other former champions in the field, too, including 2022 winner Jennifer Kupcho, Patty Tavatanakit, who won a year earlier, and 2019 victor Jin Young Ko.

Another former champion in the field is Lydia Ko. She only needs one more victory to confirm her place in the LPGA Tour Hall of Fame, and she would do it in style with a win this week.

As well as Vu, who also won last year’s AIG Women’s Open, the three other Major winners of last year are in the field - KPMG Women’s PGA Champion Ruoning Yin, US Women’s Open winner Allisen Corpuz and Celine Boutier, who won the Amundi Evian Championship.

The player to beat will undoubtedly be Nelly Korda, who is looking for her fifth win in succession, while other notable names in the field include Brooke Henderson, Minjee Lee and 2014 winner Lexi Thompson.

Look out for 2010 champion Yani Tseng, too. The five-time Major winner won the trophy when it was known as the Kraft Nabasco Championship. She made her LPGA Tour comeback in January after being out of the game for over two years.

Where Is The Chevron Championship? The Chevron Championship takes place at The Club at Carlton Woods in Texas for the second year after previously being held at Mission Hills in California, which had been its home since the tournament's inception in 1972.