The Chevron Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

Lilia Vu defends her title in the first Major of the year at The Club at Carlton Woods in Texas, which has a record purse

Lilia Vu kisses the Chevron Championship trophy after her 2023 victory
Lilia Vu's 2023 Chevron Championship wins was the first of her two Major titles that year
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

The first women’s Major of the year takes place with the Chevron Championship at The Club at Carlton Woods in Texas.

There are several attractive perks of winning the title, one of which is the huge prize money on offer. For the first time, the winner will claim a seven-figure sum thanks to a record prize fund $7.9m, an increase of $1.8m on last year’s $5.1m.

That’s the latest in a trend of increasing payouts for the tournament, ever since Chevron became involved in 2021. Back then, the overall purse was $3.1m.

The latest increase means the winner will receive $1.185m. It’s not just players who make the cut who will benefit from some financial reward, either. Those missing out on the weekend will each be paid $10,000, double the amount they were paid in 2023.

While the money on offer this week is still significantly less than the record $12 million that was available at last year’s US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach, it is another sign of the increasing strength of the women’s game.

Aside from the prize money, other incentives include 650 Race To CME Globe points for the winner and 100 world ranking points.

Below is the prize money payout for the Chevron Championship.

Chevron Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$1,185,000
2nd$665,173
3rd$482,536
4th$373,279
5th$300,449
6th$245,820
7th$205,761
8th$180,271
9th$162,061
10th$147,492
11th$136,564
12th$127,459
13th$119,447
14th$112,166
15th$105,609
16th$99,783
17th$94,688
18th$90,316
19th$86,676
20th$83,759
21st$80,850
22nd$77,933
23rd$75,024
24th$72,107
25th$69,559
26th$67,012
27th$64,457
28th$61,909
29th$59,362
30th$57,176
31st$54,990
32nd$52,805
33rd$50,619
34th$48,433
35th$46,616
36th$44,793
37th$42,976
38th$41,152
39th$39,328
40th$37,874
41st$36,419
42nd$34,964
43rd$33,502
44th$32,047
45th$30,955
46th$29,862
47th$28,769
48th$27,676
49th$26,583
50th$25,490
51st$24,767
52nd$24,036
53rd$23,305
54th$22,581
55th$21,850
56th$21,119
57th$20,395
58th$19,664
59th$18,940
60th$18,209
61st$17,848
62nd$17,478
63rd$17,117
64th$16,755
65th$16,386

Who Are The Star Names In The Chevron Championship?

Nelly Korda in a practice round before the Chevron Championship

Nelly Korda is aiming for her fifth win in succession

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not surprisingly, the tournament is packed with most of the world best players, including defending champion Lilia Vu, who claimed her maiden Major title at last year's event after a playoff with Angel Yin.

There are a host of other former champions in the field, too, including 2022 winner Jennifer Kupcho, Patty Tavatanakit, who won a year earlier, and 2019 victor Jin Young Ko.

Another former champion in the field is Lydia Ko. She only needs one more victory to confirm her place in the LPGA Tour Hall of Fame, and she would do it in style with a win this week.

As well as Vu, who also won last year’s AIG Women’s Open, the three other Major winners of last year are in the field - KPMG Women’s PGA Champion Ruoning Yin, US Women’s Open winner Allisen Corpuz and Celine Boutier, who won the Amundi Evian Championship.

The player to beat will undoubtedly be Nelly Korda, who is looking for her fifth win in succession, while other notable names in the field include Brooke Henderson, Minjee Lee and 2014 winner Lexi Thompson.

Look out for 2010 champion Yani Tseng, too. The five-time Major winner won the trophy when it was known as the Kraft Nabasco Championship. She made her LPGA Tour comeback in January after being out of the game for over two years.

Where Is The Chevron Championship?

The Chevron Championship takes place at The Club at Carlton Woods in Texas for the second year after previously being held at Mission Hills in California, which had been its home since the tournament's inception in 1972.

Who’s In The Chevron Championship Field?

Many of the best players in the world are playing, including defending champion Lilia Vu, World No.1 Nelly Korda and the other three players who won a Major in 2023, Ruoning Yin, Allisen Corpuz and Celine Boutier. Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson, and Nelly Korda, who is looking for her fifth win in succession, play as well.

