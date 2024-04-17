The Chevron Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Lilia Vu defends her title in the first Major of the year at The Club at Carlton Woods in Texas, which has a record purse
The first women’s Major of the year takes place with the Chevron Championship at The Club at Carlton Woods in Texas.
There are several attractive perks of winning the title, one of which is the huge prize money on offer. For the first time, the winner will claim a seven-figure sum thanks to a record prize fund $7.9m, an increase of $1.8m on last year’s $5.1m.
That’s the latest in a trend of increasing payouts for the tournament, ever since Chevron became involved in 2021. Back then, the overall purse was $3.1m.
The latest increase means the winner will receive $1.185m. It’s not just players who make the cut who will benefit from some financial reward, either. Those missing out on the weekend will each be paid $10,000, double the amount they were paid in 2023.
While the money on offer this week is still significantly less than the record $12 million that was available at last year’s US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach, it is another sign of the increasing strength of the women’s game.
Aside from the prize money, other incentives include 650 Race To CME Globe points for the winner and 100 world ranking points.
Below is the prize money payout for the Chevron Championship.
Chevron Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,185,000
|2nd
|$665,173
|3rd
|$482,536
|4th
|$373,279
|5th
|$300,449
|6th
|$245,820
|7th
|$205,761
|8th
|$180,271
|9th
|$162,061
|10th
|$147,492
|11th
|$136,564
|12th
|$127,459
|13th
|$119,447
|14th
|$112,166
|15th
|$105,609
|16th
|$99,783
|17th
|$94,688
|18th
|$90,316
|19th
|$86,676
|20th
|$83,759
|21st
|$80,850
|22nd
|$77,933
|23rd
|$75,024
|24th
|$72,107
|25th
|$69,559
|26th
|$67,012
|27th
|$64,457
|28th
|$61,909
|29th
|$59,362
|30th
|$57,176
|31st
|$54,990
|32nd
|$52,805
|33rd
|$50,619
|34th
|$48,433
|35th
|$46,616
|36th
|$44,793
|37th
|$42,976
|38th
|$41,152
|39th
|$39,328
|40th
|$37,874
|41st
|$36,419
|42nd
|$34,964
|43rd
|$33,502
|44th
|$32,047
|45th
|$30,955
|46th
|$29,862
|47th
|$28,769
|48th
|$27,676
|49th
|$26,583
|50th
|$25,490
|51st
|$24,767
|52nd
|$24,036
|53rd
|$23,305
|54th
|$22,581
|55th
|$21,850
|56th
|$21,119
|57th
|$20,395
|58th
|$19,664
|59th
|$18,940
|60th
|$18,209
|61st
|$17,848
|62nd
|$17,478
|63rd
|$17,117
|64th
|$16,755
|65th
|$16,386
Who Are The Star Names In The Chevron Championship?
Not surprisingly, the tournament is packed with most of the world best players, including defending champion Lilia Vu, who claimed her maiden Major title at last year's event after a playoff with Angel Yin.
There are a host of other former champions in the field, too, including 2022 winner Jennifer Kupcho, Patty Tavatanakit, who won a year earlier, and 2019 victor Jin Young Ko.
Another former champion in the field is Lydia Ko. She only needs one more victory to confirm her place in the LPGA Tour Hall of Fame, and she would do it in style with a win this week.
As well as Vu, who also won last year’s AIG Women’s Open, the three other Major winners of last year are in the field - KPMG Women’s PGA Champion Ruoning Yin, US Women’s Open winner Allisen Corpuz and Celine Boutier, who won the Amundi Evian Championship.
The player to beat will undoubtedly be Nelly Korda, who is looking for her fifth win in succession, while other notable names in the field include Brooke Henderson, Minjee Lee and 2014 winner Lexi Thompson.
Look out for 2010 champion Yani Tseng, too. The five-time Major winner won the trophy when it was known as the Kraft Nabasco Championship. She made her LPGA Tour comeback in January after being out of the game for over two years.
Where Is The Chevron Championship?
The Chevron Championship takes place at The Club at Carlton Woods in Texas for the second year after previously being held at Mission Hills in California, which had been its home since the tournament's inception in 1972.
Who’s In The Chevron Championship Field?
Many of the best players in the world are playing, including defending champion Lilia Vu, World No.1 Nelly Korda and the other three players who won a Major in 2023, Ruoning Yin, Allisen Corpuz and Celine Boutier. Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson, and Nelly Korda, who is looking for her fifth win in succession, play as well.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
