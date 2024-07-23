This year’s 3M Open on the PGA Tour comes between two of the highest-profile events on the calendar.

Last week, Xander Schauffele's brilliant final round of 65 handed him his second Major title of the year at The Open, while next week, attention turns to the men’s Olympic golf tournament, where eight of the world’s top 10 will be competing.

As a result, the field is far from the strongest on the PGA Tour this season, but there are still some notable names competing for an overall purse of $8.1m, including two of the world’s top 20 and defending champion Lee Hodges.

This year’s payout at TPC Twin Cities in Minnesota is $300,000 more than in 2023, when Hodges cruised to victory over three challengers by seven shots for his maiden PGA Tour title. That earned him $1.404m, but this year’s winner will claim $1.458m.

This week’s runner-up will have the consolation of an $882,900 payday. There are also 500 FedEx Cup points for grabs for the winner as well as world ranking points.

Below is the prize money payout for the 3M Open.

3M Open Prize Money Payout 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,458,000 2nd $882,900 3rd $558,900 4th $396,900 5th $332,100 6th $293,625 7th $273,375 8th $253,125 9th $236,925 10th $220,725 11th $204,525 12th $188,325 13th $172,125 14th $155,925 15th $147,825 16th $139,725 17th $131,625 18th $123,525 19th $115,425 20th $107,325 21st $99,225 22nd $91,125 23rd $84,645 24th $78,165 25th $71,685 26th $65,205 27th $62,775 28th $60,345 29th $57,915 30th $55,485 31st $53,055 32nd $50,625 33rd $48,195 34th $46,170 35th $44,145 36th $42,120 37th $40,095 38th $38,475 39th $36,855 40th $35,235 41st $33,615. 42nd $31,995 43rd $30,375 44th $28,755 45th $27,135 46th $25,515 47th $23,895. 48th $22,599 49th $21,465 50th $20,817 51st $20,331 52nd $19,845 53rd $19,521 54th $19,197 55th $19,035 56th $18,873 57th $18,711 58th $18,549. 59th $18,387 60th $18,225 61st $18,063 62nd $17,901 63rd $17,739 64th $17,577 65th $17,415 66th $17,253 67th $17,091 68th $16,929 69th $16,767 70th $16,605 71st $16,443 72nd $16,281 73rd $16,119 74th $15,957 75th $15,795 76th $15,633 77th $15,471 78th $15,309 79th $15,147 80th $14,985 81st $14,823 82nd $14,661 83rd $14,499 84th $14,337 85th $14,175 86th $14,013 87th $13,851 88th $13,689 89th $13,527 90th $13,365

Who Are The Star Names In The 3M Open?

Tony Finau, who won the tournament in 2022, plays (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as the defending champion Lee Hodges, there are several other notable names in the field for this week’s event.

The highest-ranked player is World No.11 Sahith Theegala. The American claimed his maiden PGA Tour title at last September’s Fortinet Championship, and has followed that up with a string of other impressive performances, including runner-up at the RBC Heritage and T4 at the Genesis Scottish Open.

His challenge at the final Major of the year, The Open at Royal Troon, ended in disappointment, though, where he missed the cut. He’ll be looking to return to his best this week.

Tony Finau, who currently ranks 19th in the world, also plays. He won the 3M Open by three shots in 2022 and will be confident of his seventh PGA Tour title this week.

Other notable names in the field include two players who were in contention for victory at The Open heading into the final round – Sam Burns and Billy Horschel. In the end, Burns finished T31 after a disappointing 80 on Sunday in Scotland, but Horschel finished T2, suggesting he is now fully back on track after a disappointing 2023.

Four-time DP World Tour winner Thriston Lawrence finished T4 at the Major, and his reward is a place in the field for this week’s event, while there’s also a spot for US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley. Rising star Akshay Bhatia, who claimed his maiden PGA Tour win at the Valero Texas Open, also plays.

Thriston Lawrence finished T4 at The Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Look out for Nick Dunlap, too, who is on the hunt for his third PGA Tour win of the year. Dunlap famously won The American Express while still an amateur, and claimed his first victory on the circuit as a professional at last week’s Barracuda Championship to make PGA Tour history as the first player to win as an amateur and professional in the same year.

Cameron Champ, who won the 3M Open in 2021, also plays, while other familiar names include Cam Davis, Adam Hadwin and Tom Hoge.

