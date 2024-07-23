3M Open Prize Money Payout 2024

Lee Hodges defends his title at TPC Twin Cities as players compete for a record purse in Minnesota

Lee Hodges with the trophy after he won the 3M Open
Lee Hodges won by seven shots a year ago
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

This year’s 3M Open on the PGA Tour comes between two of the highest-profile events on the calendar. 

Last week, Xander Schauffele's brilliant final round of 65 handed him his second Major title of the year at The Open, while next week, attention turns to the men’s Olympic golf tournament, where eight of the world’s top 10 will be competing.

As a result, the field is far from the strongest on the PGA Tour this season, but there are still some notable names competing for an overall purse of $8.1m, including two of the world’s top 20 and defending champion Lee Hodges.

This year’s payout at TPC Twin Cities in Minnesota is $300,000 more than in 2023, when Hodges cruised to victory over three challengers by seven shots for his maiden PGA Tour title. That earned him $1.404m, but this year’s winner will claim $1.458m.

This week’s runner-up will have the consolation of an $882,900 payday. There are also 500 FedEx Cup points for grabs for the winner as well as world ranking points.

Below is the prize money payout for the 3M Open.

3M Open Prize Money Payout 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$1,458,000
2nd$882,900
3rd$558,900
4th$396,900
5th$332,100
6th$293,625
7th$273,375
8th$253,125
9th$236,925
10th$220,725
11th$204,525
12th$188,325
13th $172,125
14th$155,925
15th$147,825
16th$139,725
17th$131,625
18th$123,525
19th$115,425
20th$107,325
21st$99,225
22nd$91,125
23rd$84,645
24th$78,165
25th$71,685
26th$65,205
27th$62,775
28th$60,345
29th$57,915
30th$55,485
31st$53,055
32nd$50,625
33rd$48,195
34th$46,170
35th$44,145
36th$42,120
37th$40,095
38th$38,475
39th $36,855
40th$35,235
41st$33,615.
42nd$31,995
43rd$30,375
44th$28,755
45th$27,135
46th$25,515
47th$23,895.
48th$22,599
49th$21,465
50th$20,817
51st$20,331
52nd $19,845
53rd$19,521
54th$19,197
55th$19,035
56th$18,873
57th$18,711
58th$18,549.
59th$18,387
60th$18,225
61st$18,063
62nd$17,901
63rd $17,739
64th$17,577
65th$17,415
66th$17,253
67th$17,091
68th $16,929
69th$16,767
70th $16,605
71st$16,443
72nd$16,281
73rd$16,119
74th$15,957
75th$15,795
76th$15,633
77th$15,471
78th $15,309
79th$15,147
80th $14,985
81st$14,823
82nd$14,661
83rd$14,499
84th$14,337
85th$14,175
86th$14,013
87th$13,851
88th$13,689
89th$13,527
90th$13,365

Who Are The Star Names In The 3M Open?

Tony Finau takes a shot during the second round of The Open

Tony Finau, who won the tournament in 2022, plays

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as the defending champion Lee Hodges, there are several other notable names in the field for this week’s event.

The highest-ranked player is World No.11 Sahith Theegala. The American claimed his maiden PGA Tour title at last September’s Fortinet Championship, and has followed that up with a string of other impressive performances, including runner-up at the RBC Heritage and T4 at the Genesis Scottish Open.

His challenge at the final Major of the year, The Open at Royal Troon, ended in disappointment, though, where he missed the cut. He’ll be looking to return to his best this week.

Tony Finau, who currently ranks 19th in the world, also plays. He won the 3M Open by three shots in 2022 and will be confident of his seventh PGA Tour title this week.

Other notable names in the field include two players who were in contention for victory at The Open heading into the final round – Sam Burns and Billy Horschel. In the end, Burns finished T31 after a disappointing 80 on Sunday in Scotland, but Horschel finished T2, suggesting he is now fully back on track after a disappointing 2023.

Four-time DP World Tour winner Thriston Lawrence finished T4 at the Major, and his reward is a place in the field for this week’s event, while there’s also a spot for US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley. Rising star Akshay Bhatia, who claimed his maiden PGA Tour win at the Valero Texas Open, also plays. 

Thriston Lawrence takes a shot at The Open

Thriston Lawrence finished T4 at The Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Look out for Nick Dunlap, too, who is on the hunt for his third PGA Tour win of the year. Dunlap famously won The American Express while still an amateur, and claimed his first victory on the circuit as a professional at last week’s Barracuda Championship to make PGA Tour history as the first player to win as an amateur and professional in the same year.

Cameron Champ, who won the 3M Open in 2021, also plays, while other familiar names include Cam Davis, Adam Hadwin and Tom Hoge.

How Much Does The Winner Of The 3M Open Get?

This year, players are competing for an overall purse of $8.1m, of which the winner will claim $1.458m. That’s an increase on the $1.404m won by Lee Hodges in 2023.

Where Is The 3M Open Being Held?

The event takes place at TPC Twin Cities in Minnesota. The course was designed by Arnold Palmer in consultation with Tom Lehman. Mature oak, pine and spruce trees are prevalent, while there are 27 bodies of water for players to navigate.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸