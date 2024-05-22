16-Year-Old Kris Kim Set For First DP World Tour Start After History-Making PGA Tour Debut

Kris Kim will make his DP World Tour debut at the British Masters later this year, months on from the 16-year-old's record-breaking first start on the PGA Tour.

The English amateur became the youngest European player ever to make the cut at a PGA Tour event earlier this month when reaching the weekend by a shot at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Kim, son of former LPGA Tour player Ji-Hyun Suh, was also the youngest player to make the cut on the US-based circuit since 2015 - going on to finish 65th on six-under after receiving a sponsor's exemption.

But after returning home to continue his school studies in the United Kingdom, Surrey-born Kim now has a further start to look forward to following his invite to the British Masters at The Belfry - hosted by six-time Major winner Sir Nick Faldo - between August 29 and September 2.

Speaking to DP World Tour media staff, Kim said: “I am so excited to play at The Belfry later this year and I am incredibly grateful to the DP World Tour for the opportunity.

Kris Kim at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson in May 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The British Masters is an event I have grown up watching, and to have the chance to play is a dream come true. The event celebrates the best of British golf and having Sir Nick Faldo as the host is really cool. Hopefully I’ll get the opportunity to spend some time with him and learn from his experience.

“I feel like I learned so much from playing on the PGA Tour earlier this month, and spending some time around the DP World Tour players will be priceless for my future, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

Before he was thrown into the mainstream, the 16-year-old was a star of Europe's winning Junior Ryder Cup team at Marco Simone last year, going undefeated as he contributed 3.5 points in the team’s emphatic 20.5-9.5 victory over Team USA - its first since 2006. He also beat fellow recent teenage PGA Tour debutant, Miles Russell 5&4 in the Singles.

Kim's meteoric rise included victory at the Boys' Amateur as well as the European Individual Championship and McGregor Trophy in 2023. His talent has already seen him ink lucrative NIL sponsorship deals with Under Armour Golf, TaylorMade Golf, and the CJ Group, by whom he was invited to his first PGA Tour event.

Kris Kim poses with the R&A's Boys' Amateur Championship trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo will be the DP World Tour’s 21st event held at The Belfry. The first tournament played at the Sutton Coldfield venue was the Lada English Golf Classic, won by the late, great Seve Ballesteros.

The DP World Tour made a return to The Belfry after a 13-year absence in 2020, with the venue hosting a tournament each year since.