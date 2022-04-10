10 Things You Didn't Know About Min Woo Lee

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Min Woo Lee is one the game's upcoming stars, with the Australian already a multiple-time DP World Tour winner, including a Rolex Series event victory at the 2021 Abrdn Scottish Open.

Here, we get to know the young Aussie a little bit better.

1. Min Woo Lee (opens in new tab) was born on the 27th July 1998

2. He was born in Perth, Western Australia

3. Lee's older sister, Minjee Lee, is also an extremely successful golfer, winning the 2021 Evian Championship, one of the five Majors on the women's circuit

4. He holds a Guinness World Record for the ‘Fastest hole of golf by a team of four’ achieved a Valderrama in 2021

A post shared by Min Woo Lee (@minwoo27lee) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

5. A promising amateur golfer, Lee won the 2016 US Junior Amateur, defeating Noah Goodwin 2&1 in the final

6. With the win, both Minwoo and Minjee became the first brother/sister pair to win the USGA's junior championships, Minjee Lee having won the US Girls' Junior in 2012

7. In 2021, Lee played with Rick Shiels at the Old Course at St Andrews, what was special about the video is that the duo played the course in reverse and with hickory clubs

8. He has been dating his partner, Gracie Drennan, since 2019

9. Turning professional at the start of 2019, his first professional win came at the 2020 ISPS Handa Vic Open

10. In July 2021, Lee defeated Thomas Detry and Matt Fitzpatrick in a playoff at the Abrdn Scottish Open (opens in new tab). With the win, he earned entry into the 2021 Open Championship