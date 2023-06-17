Who Is Min Woo Lee's Girlfriend?
Who is the Australian golfer currently going out with? We take a look in this piece.
A two-time winner on the DP World Tour, Min Woo Lee has slowly risen up the world golf rankings into a position where he is playing in the biggest events in the world. One person who has been with him since 2019, and therefore for most of his rise, is his girlfriend Gracie Drennan.
Now we do not know that much about Drennan but we do know the pair got together around April 2019 because Lee shared on his Instagram in 2021 and 2023, anniversary posts for two and four years respectively. We do not know how or when specifically the pair met.
Outside of that, and the occasional social media post, the pair keep their private lives just that, private.
We believe Drennan is a Product and Design Coordinator for SPELL, a company based around retail apparel and fashion. She started the role in May 2022 and before that she spent three years with Grace Loves Lace, an independent bridal brand.
Drennan also attended South Metropolitan TAFE, a further education institution. Whilst there she earned an Advanced Diploma of Fashion Design - Fashion Design and Merchandising.
That is all we know about Drennan but given Lee's career so far and rise in the golf world, he has been knocking on the door for wins and has been playing well in Major Championships, it would not be surprising to see her around more at tournaments.
For more information on the Australian, see Lee's what's in the bag setup, or learn about his caddie Stuart Davidson as well.
