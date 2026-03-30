I Dropped My Glove On My Ball And It Moved. Is That A Penalty?
If your golf glove falls out of your back pocket and drops onto your ball, causing it to move, are you in line to face a penalty?
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Imagine the scenario: You’re facing a testing shot to a tricky green with your ball sitting nicely in the fairway.
Standing right beside your ball, you want to check the distance one more time. You reach into your pocket for your yardage book and remove it.
In so doing, you dislodge your golf glove which was also in your pocket. It falls towards the ground.Article continues below
You desperately try to catch it but are just too late, the glove falls onto your ball and causes the ball to move slightly off its spot.
Oh dear. What do you do next? What do The Rules say? Are you penalised?
Unfortunately, if you cause your ball to move you will normally receive one penalty stroke under Rule 9.4b.
That would be the case in this scenario.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Although it was totally accidental, you have caused your ball to move on the fairway. It would be the same penalty if you accidentally nudged the ball with your foot or with your club when you addressed it.
What you must do next is important. As you have caused your ball to move, you must replace it before you make your next stroke.
If you don’t replace it and make a stroke at the ball in its new position, your one-stroke penalty will be upgraded to a general penalty of two strokes in stroke play or loss of hole in match play. That is because you have now played a ball from a wrong place, in breach of Rule 14.7a. And that penalty becomes applicable.
Under an exception to Rule 1.3c. There are not multiple penalties, only the general penalty applies.
Things would have been different if your ball had been on the putting surface, as in the picture above. If you accidentally cause the ball to move on a putting surface, there is no penalty. That’s Rule 13.1d(1).
So, if your glove fell onto your ball on the green and caused it to move off its spot, there would be no penalty, and you should replace the ball on its original spot.
But, you still need to be careful - If you don’t replace it on its original spot on the putting green and make a stroke at it, you would incur the general penalty for breaking Rule 14.7a.
If your glove drops on your ball and causes it to move anywhere on the course other than the putting green, it’s a one-stroke penalty and you must then replace the ball on its original spot.
If your glove drops on your ball and causes it to move on the putting surface then, there is no penalty but you must still replace the ball on its original spot.
Rules Quiz
Fergus is Golf Monthly's resident expert on the history of the game and has written extensively on that subject. He has also worked with Golf Monthly to produce a podcast series. Called 18 Majors: The Golf History Show it offers new and in-depth perspectives on some of the most important moments in golf's long history. You can find all the details about it here.
He is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and his passion for the sport was bolstered during his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and the history section of "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin , also of Golf Monthly.
Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.