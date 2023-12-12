What Is Driver Creeping?
We explain the term 'driver creeping' and look at the effect it is having on the professional game
The topic of distance in the game of golf is an increasingly divisive one, with many people believing it to be one of the big draws of the modern game, whilst many traditionalists feel it has ruined the game, making it unrecognisable from years gone by and rendering many classic courses obsolete.
While the most recent distance story has centered around the golf ball rollback, another issue that has become more prevalent is that of driver 'creeping'. Fortunately, this term isn’t as deceptive or seedy as its name might suggest and it's not among the gear mistakes amateur golfers sometimes make!
Essentially, driver creeping is when the spring-like effect, or Characteristic Time (CT) to give it its correct name, of the driver face increases over time. This can happen with even the best drivers but CT levels are limited by the game's governing bodies with regular testing on the major professional tours around the world.
All modern drivers will be manufacturer tested to ensure they conform when they leave the factory, however, with constant high speed impact from regular practice, playing and increasing clubhead speeds, the CT of a driver can actually increase over time as the face material compresses, making it quicker off the face and in some cases can make a driver become non-conforming despite being legal when a player first used it.
Along with the ball rollback, the R&A and USGA also announced that they were going to "Expand the testing approach to better detect 'Driver Creep'.
There were not many details provided on how this would be expanded but that there would be a "change in methodology for submitted drivers, to identify and proactively address driver models that are within current tolerance levels and have CT values that are more likely to exceed the limit through regular use."
The major professional tours and governing bodies tend to keep the results of these tests relatively private but there have been a few cases of high-profile players drivers failing the CT test at a tournament.
Notably, Xander Schauffele's driver was tested and failed at The 2019 Open and then at the same year's Safeway Open on the PGA Tour, five players had drivers tested that were judged to be over the limit.
During this year's Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, LIV player Richard Bland's driver failed a CT test prior to the tournament, resulting in him scrambling to find a suitable replacement before the opening day's play.
Earlier this year, even Rory McIlroy was having great difficulty finding a new driver once he felt his previous gamer was pushing the limits of what is deemed legal.
“I went to that new driver in Riviera, and it's just not... Look, I wish I could use my driver from last year, but I can't just because of - you use a driver for so long, and it starts to get a little too - basically it just wouldn't pass the test,” McIlroy said after round one at the 2023 Players Championship.
“They were testing drivers at Riviera, but I just didn't even want to take the chance. I just was not comfortable knowing that it could feel - doesn't look good on me, doesn't look good on TaylorMade.”
The issue is clearly something that plays on the mind of both the players and the equipment manufacturers, and an issue that may come under more scrutiny as the distance debate rumbles on.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Srixon ZX5 LS 9.5
Fairway wood: Taylormade M2 Tour 2017, 13.5°
Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24' 3-11
Wedges: Taylormade MG4 54 and 60 degree
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
32 Iconic Seve Ballesteros Moments
We remember and celebrate some of the stand-out moments from the Spanish legend's career
By Mark Townsend Published
-
Golfing New Year’s Resolutions... How To Commit Both On And Off The Course!
Golfing New Year's resolutions advice from our mental game coach Gareth Shaw
By Gareth Shaw Published
-
7 Traps To Avoid When Gifting For A Golfer
We run through the seven mistakes people often make when buying a gift for a golfer to ensure your present is warmly received
By Joel Tadman Published
-
7 Unanswerable Questions About The Golf Ball Rollback
The announcement of changes to the testing conditions of golf balls to reduce distance has thrown up more questions than answers
By Joel Tadman Published
-
What Golf Equipment Might Look Like In 2024
New product launches are less than a month away, here's what I think the golf gear landscape will look like in 2024
By Dan Parker Published
-
7 Reasons You MUST Get Fit For Your Wedges
One of the most important areas of the game is often under represented in custom fittings. Here are the reasons that is a big mistake...
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
What Gear You Need To Start Playing Golf
We run through all the essential gear and equipment you need to get started playing golf.
By Dan Parker Published
-
Five Easy Ways To Protect Your Golf Clubs When Travelling That Really Work
Sam De’Ath breaks down five simple travel hacks that will help see your clubs arrive safely at their destination
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
How To Choose A Putter: Are You Using The Right Flat-Stick?
Deciding how to choose a putter can be a daunting task, so we have broken down the decision-making process to help you get the right putter for your game.
By Neil Tappin Published
-
Adidas Golf Flew Me To Scotland In November To Prove They Could Keep Me Warm. The Results Surprised Me
I went to Ryder Cup venue Gleneagles to get the lowdown on the Ultimate365 range from adidas and see if it could keep the extreme elements at bay
By Joe Ferguson Last updated