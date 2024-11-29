I’m The Golf Monthly Driver Tester, And This Ping Driver Deal Is Not To Be Missed!
One of the most forgiving drivers in the history of golf - the Ping G425 Max - has a serious discount right now…
I test a lot of the best drivers - it’s literally my job! - and one of my absolute favorites the Ping G425 Max is at an all-time low price of sub $350 at Carl’s Golfland. Along with many other deals in our Black Friday golf deals hub, this G425 Max offering represents some unbelievable value, and here’s why…
The G425 Max to me, is one of the most forgiving and playable drivers Ping has ever constructed, and buyers will be getting a driver packed with technology and features that I am certain will them find more fairways.
Ping G425 Max Driver | 36% off at Carl's Golfland
Was $547 Now $349.99
The Ping G425 Max is one of the most user-friendly drivers in the history of golf, and now you can grab it at a fraction of its original RRP. Exceptional feel, ease of launch, and optimal forgiveness on poorly struck shots make the G425 Max one of the easiest-to-use drivers in golf.
Read our full Ping G425 vs G430 head-to-head review
The forgiveness comes primarily from a large 26-gram tungsten movable weight positioned in the rear of the head, made possible by weight savings from advancements in the driver’s dragonfly crown technology. The CG-shifting weight can be set in neutral, draw, or fade. A T9S+ forged face increases flexing and helps this driver pack a punch in the distance category too.
If you are a player with a moderate to mid-level swing speed, who would like to see a little more height on their shots while operating with a healthy margin for error in strike, then this driver would be a great match, Ping has been a company synonymous with playability over the years and this driver is very much the culmination of years of research and feedback, and even though it is not the current inline product for Ping (the G430 family has taken that mantle), there is still an awful lot of tour representation of the G425 family which is testament to its quality.
I have always loved the robust and powerful feel of the G425 range along with the aggressive acoustic. Furthermore, I really enjoy the shaping of this particular model which inspires a lot of confidence at address with its large, friendly footprint.
Whenever I have tested the G425 Max, I have always seen my fairway percentage skyrocket which has obviously great knock-on effects for the rest of my game in terms of greens in regulation, and proximity to the hole, not to mention needing to buy fewer golf balls!
I will keep searching for more deals over the next few days, but this is a great early one that has caught my eye, and I would recommend acting on this one fairly quickly as there will only be a limited stock at this price…
