We put two of the best drivers on the market up against one another in this head-to-head.

Ping G425 Max Driver vs TaylorMade SIM2 Driver

In this head-to-head match up, Joel Tadman puts Ping’s G425 Max driver up against the TaylorMade SIM2 driver, two of the best golf drivers currently on the market.

Ping G425 Max Driver

RRP: £450

Loft: 8°

Shaft: Ping Tour 65S

Ping G425 Max Driver Review

TaylorMade SIM2 Driver

RRP: £449

Loft: 8.25°

Shaft: Aldila Rogue 110 MST 60S

TaylorMade SIM2 Driver Review

Ping G425 Max Driver vs TaylorMade SIM2 Driver

Looks

The G425 Max is a little more rounded and stretched out than the TaylorMade SIM2. The turbulators have been softened but still frame the ball nicely however some golfers may want more alignment assistance.

The SIM2 looks more cutting edge, and the darker carbon fibre crown contrasts sharply with the white strip to highlight face angle. Those who adjust loft may not want to see an open or closed face though.

Ping G425 Max – 8/10

TaylorMade SIM2 – 9/10

Feel/Sound

We found the G425 Max to be noticeably louder and more tinny than the SIM2 at impact, which not everyone will enjoy. It still feels incredibly solid from a wide area, boosting confidence over the ball.

Whereas the SIM2 made a much duller, more dense sound at impact, which we marginally preferred over the Ping. Sound and feel stayed consistent from the heel and toe, too – it’s very stable at impact.

Ping G425 Max – 8/10

TaylorMade SIM2 – 9/10

Performance Averages

Ping G425 Max

Ball speed (mph): 158.1

Launch (degrees): 13.7

Spin (rpm): 2,445

Peak height (yards): 39

Carry (yards): 271

TaylorMade SIM2

Ball speed (mph): 157.8

Launch (degrees): 15

Spin (rpm): 2,147

Peak height (yards): 39

Carry (yards): 276

Ball Flight

While the spin hurt us in terms of overall distance with the Ping, it helped us with accuracy and meant that high toe strikes stayed in the air for longer. The distances were very consistent regardless of strike

The SIM2 was surprisingly high-launching, although a slightly lighter, softer shaft when testing contributed to this. Mishits held their line well and centred shots turned over gently as expected.

Ping G425 Max – 9/10

TaylorMade SIM2 – 9/10

Forgiveness

The G425 is arguably the most forgiving driver on the market this year. It’s incredibly user-friendly, with bad mishits often staying within the fairway when you think they’re destined for the rough.

The SIM2 is not quite as forgiving as the Ping but still a very playable driver, especially compared with last year’s SIM. It produced exceptional carry distance without sacrificing directional control.

Ping G425 Max – 10/10

TaylorMade SIM2 – 9/10

Overall Appeal

We think the Ping G425 Max is a driver that will help you find more fairways with good distance, and moveable weight is on hand if you need it. The additional of Arccos shot tracking allows you to see your shot pattern which adds more value to the package.

In terms of this head-to-head, we got a bit more out of SIM2 and preferred the looks, sound and feel. There’s no moveable weight, but it’s nearly as playable as the Ping and will suit a mix of player types.

Ping G425 Max – 9/10

TaylorMade SIM2 – 9/10

Ping G425 Max Driver

Total – 44/50

TaylorMade SIM2 Driver

Total – 45/50