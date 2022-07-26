How To Find The Right Driver (Without Getting Fitted!)

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

For one reason or another, not every golfer wants to get fitted for their next driver. Whilst many manufacturers emphasise the importance of being fitted to get the most from their latest technology (something we'd agree with), there is an acknowledgement that a sizeable number of golfers want to buy straight off the rack. If you fall into this category, some smart pre-purchase thinking will help you find the best driver for your game.

With this in mind, we’ve laid out the key considerations. From your shot patterns to your swing speed, here are things you should be thinking about if you’re considering buying a new driver off the rack.

How much forgiveness do you need?

For me, the level of forgiveness you need is the most important aspect of any gear buying decision in the long game - regardless of your handicap. And it takes two forms. Firstly, does the driver you are about to buy look easy to hit? Some drivers, the PING G425 Max springs to mind, have a larger footprint behind the ball and for many, will feel easier to hit. If it inspires confidence, your golf swing is likely to be a better, more committed one. If you’re already a confident ball striker, then a more compact shape may well suit your eye - the TaylorMade Stealth was particularly impressive on this front.

The second part is about the forgiveness that’s been built into the head. It’s important to say here that the vast majority of drivers are 460cc in size and as such, are very forgiving on off centre hits (even the ones used on Tour). Some however, like the Wilson LaunchPad driver have a draw bias built-in and the internal weighting is designed to help golfers get the ball up and away without having to swing the club too hard. In the driver sector, this is an important ingredient that adds forgiveness. If these are considerations for you, our most forgiving drivers 2022 guide is well worth a look.

How fast are you?

This is an incredibly important question and the answer is one that, naturally, many golfers over-estimate. So first and foremost, try not to fall into that trap!

Generally speaking, slower swingers (those with driver clubhead speeds under 90mph) will need more flex in the shaft to optimise their ball speed, flight and distance. Those with fast swing speeds, in excess of 110mph, may wish to consider something on the stiffer end of the spectrum.

It may well help to think about your current driver shot pattern. Shafts that are too stiff will struggle to offer enough flight and the ball will have a tendency to drift right (for right handers). Shafts that have too much flex will tend to create too much spin and right-handed golfers may miss left more than right. These are the clues to look out for.

What’s Your Shot Pattern?

If you are about to buy a new driver, think about your shot pattern. What’s your typical shape and which side of the fairway do you miss most often? If you’re as likely to miss left as you are right, then a head that has no shot shape bias is probably sensible. But if, like many others, you tend to slice the ball, then the options are many and varied. The best drivers for slicers all feature internal weighting that will help you guard against your most destructive shot.

What Loft?

The next question to ask yourself is what loft should you go for. Of course, this will depend on the specific way you deliver the club to the ball, including your angle of attack through impact. It is something of a generalisation to say it but a typical driver loft sits somewhere between 9˚ and 12˚. Again, generally speaking, the slower the swing speed, the higher the required loft. This will help you launch the ball and find maximum carry through the air. As you start to swing faster, extra loft can diminish both your control and your distance.

Our advice would be to think about your current ball flight off the tee. Use this as the start point to make a decision about whether you need more, less or the same loft. If in doubt, we’d err on the side of having a little too much than not enough. If you can find a club that allows you to adjust the loft then you can always retro fit yourself to the loft set up that provides you with the best ball flight.

There’s no doubt that finding the right driver for your game is crucial if you want to improve and the best way to do that is with the help of a good fitter. If this isn’t the path you want to go down, and there are many good reasons why that might be the case, then hopefully this advice helps.