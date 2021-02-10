Wilson Staff has extended its Staff Model range with a new Tour Grind wedge designed to improve precision around the green.

Wilson Staff Model Tour Grind Wedge Launched

Wilson Staff has announced an extension to its Staff Model wedge range with the introduction of the Tour Grind sole model.

The new wedge has been designed for players looking to improve versatility around the greens.

Created in collaboration with Wilson Tour Advisory Staff members, the new wedge caters for players wanting to manipulate the clubface to shape different types of green side shots.

Ideal for tighter lies or firmer course conditions, the Staff Model Tour Grind wedge will help more accomplished, technical players get the most out of their game.

Featuring soft-forged 8620 carbon steel construction, the Staff Model Tour Grind wedge provides a soft touch for an increased feel when golfers strike the ball.

Jon Pergande, Global Manager of Innovation at Wilson Golf said, “The new Staff Model Tour Grind Wedges offers golfers the chance to play a wedge inspired by the custom grinds made for Tour players like Gary Woodland and Padraig Harrington.”

“The sole offers a clean design, allowing golfers to increase shot-making capabilities and it compliments our existing Staff Model lines of wedges perfectly.”

Machine-engraved score lines in the precision milled face create a higher density pattern for maximum spin and control on every shot.

The Tour Grind sole model joins the traditional wedge and the Hi-Toe version in the Wilson Staff wedge line-up.

The whole family of Staff Model wedges feature True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 steel shafts and Golf Pride Tour Velvet grips.

The new Tour Grind sole model is available in 56°, 58° and 60° options and are available this month at an RRP of £109.