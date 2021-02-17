The new Titleist TSi hybrids unveiled today comprise three new models to suit a variety of players in terms of preferences in ball flight, feel and looks.

Titleist TSi Hybrids Unveiled

Joining the Titleist TSi2 and TSi3 drivers and fairways in 2021 is the TSi hybrid range, comprising three models to cater for all player types seeking versatility and playability on long approach shots and testing tee shots.

Titleist has consistently promoted hybrids as scoring clubs as opposed to rescue clubs and the new TSi1, TSi2 and TSi3 hybrids hope to elevate the user experience from what we saw in the TS models with more distinct looks, improved adjustability and more more varied performance characteristics.

All three hybrids feature a thin, fast face, optimised weight distribution and the SureFit hosel to adjust loft and lie independently.

The forgiving TSi2 is the ‘workhorse’ hybrid, maximising performance by providing high launch and easy distance for players with a sweeping delivery. The larger, classic profile is designed for players who prefer the look of a fairway metal.

The TSi3 hybrids are distinctly different in looks, adjustability and performance from the TSi2. Designed with a compact iron-like profile, squarer toe and very little face progression, the TSi3 hybrids are designed for players who hit down on the golf ball.

They feature a similar SureFit CG Track Technology system as the new TSi3 fairway metals, allowing the ability to manipulate adjustability towards the toe (T) or heel (H) aside from Neutral (N). After adjustment, the new track design disappears into the sole of the club to allow for smooth turf interaction through impact.

A previously unseen member of the Titleist hybrid family is the TSi1, which has an even larger ‘wood-type’ profile engineered to deliver high launch and mid-spin. It also features a 455 Carpenter Steel Forged Face but has a deeper CG for high MOI and exceptional stability and speed across the face.

The Titleist TSi1 hybrids range in lofts from 20º to 29º and from clubhead to grip have been engineered 20g lighter than the other hybrids and with a slight draw bias to deliver maximum launch and distance at moderate swing speeds.

On all TSi hybrids, the play and loft number has been inscribed near the hosel for clarity.

The Titleist TSi hybrids go on sale March 15th with an RRP of £245.