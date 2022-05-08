Thorbjorn Olesen What’s In The Bag?
Thorbjorn Olesen What's In The Bag?
Thorbjorn Olesen had a brilliant 2018 winning at the Italian Open, and he also worked his way into the world's top-50 and also made his Ryder Cup debut where he beat Jordan Spieth comfortably to give Europe a much needed point on Sunday. Since then his career has dipped because of off-course events but got back into the DP World Tour winner's circle in 2022 at the Betfred British Masters. Let's take a look at the clubs he currently uses.
Driver
TaylorMade Stealth Plus
Olesen had been a Nike staff player but the brand stopped making clubs in 2016. As such he was one of the very few players out on Tour without an equipment contract and he often had several brands represented. We are yet to confirm if this has changed officially but he does appaear to have nearly a full bag of clubs from TaylorMade at the moment. He starts with a TaylorMade Stealth Plus driver with nine degrees of loft. A model also used by Tiger Woods and Collin Morikawa, when we tested the Stealth Plus it produced excellent results. Consistently impressive ball speeds provided plenty of distance, whilst the compact aesthetics will suit the more confident ball striker. We think it looks outstanding as well.
- Read our full TaylorMade Stealth Plus Driver review
Fairways
TaylorMade Stealth
Olesen then uses a TaylorMade Stealth fairway as well but it is the regular model, not the Plus version. Olesen has used TaylorMade fairway woods in the past so this comes as no surprise, and our testing proved just how good the Stealth is as well. The Stealth model was a clear winner in our testing, even outperforming Stealth Plus. It led several data categories on average, including clubhead speed (103.7 mph), ball speed (150.9) and spin rate (3780 avg). It was also forgiving on mishits and had the tightest dispersion of all new 2022 fairway releases.
- Read our full TaylorMade Stealth Fairway review
Irons
TaylorMade P770, TaylorMade P7MC
For a long time Olesen had a TaylorMade RSi UDI utility iron and PSi Tour irons in the bag but these have since been replaced by a P770 three-iron, and a set of P7MC's which go from four-iron down to pitching wedge. The TaylorMade P7MC iron features a classic shape and minimal offset, and as such it has proven popular among Tour players. The muscle cavity design delivers control and precision, while perimeter weighting offers just the right level of forgiveness
- Read our full TaylorMade P7MC Irons Review
Wedges
TaylorMade MG3 TW
Olesen used to put Callaway wedges in the bag but at the moment he has opted for some TaylorMade Milled Grind 3 wedges but what separates them from the normal version is the grind. Olesen opts for the 'TW' grind which is synonymous with Tiger Woods, another TaylorMade staff player. His wedges have 56 and 60 degrees of loft.
- Read our full TaylorMade Milled Grind 3 Wedge Review
Putter
Scotty Cameron Prototype
Olesen putts with a Scotty Cameron Prototype and given the images out there it looks to be some kind of Newport design. He appears to have opted for this kind of putter shape for a while now and shows no inclination to change.
Full Specs
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (9 degrees) with Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White Prototype 65 TX shaft
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth (15 degrees) with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 80 TX shaft
5-wood: TaylorMade Stealth (18 degrees) with Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White Prototype 85 TX shaft
Irons: TaylorMade P770 (3), TaylorMade P7MC (4-PW) all with Project X 6.5 shafts
Wedges: TaylorMade MG3 TW (56-12, 60-11) all with Project X 6.5 shafts
Putter: Scotty Cameron Prototype
