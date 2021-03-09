The Swiss luxury watch brand has upgraded its already popular Connected Golf Edition GPS watch and app

TAG Heuer Announces New Updates To Its Connected Golf Edition Watch

Featuring improved course mapping and an innovative club recommendation tool, TAG Heuer has revamped and updated its Connected Golf Edition GPS watch and app.

Launched in the summer of 2020, it was undoubtedly one of the most feature-packed golf GPS watches on the market and so the details of this announcement should only serve to further its appeal.

Among these is the upgraded mapping technology that allows for both 2D and 3D maps to show even more course details in even greater accuracy. This has been achieved by using the latest Apple high-level 3D graphics framework, which makes course renderings more realistic so users can get a better sense of their exact shot trajectories.

In addition, the new innovative club recommendation tool will make this watch even more like a personal caddie, giving advice on what club is required for any given shot based on each golfer’s unique capabilities.

All you have to do is input your usual distance data and the watch will do the rest. It’s a feature that’s sure to help players achieve better scores and can be easily turned off for those preparing for a tournament where its use is not permitted.

The revamp of the app has also enhanced the experience of inputting scores and made it easier for people to pair their watch and smartphone together for smoother synchronisation of shots.

The latest announcement comes hot on the heels of the recent news that TAG Heuer has partnered with Tommy Fleetwood, who spoke in glowing terms of the versatility of the watch.

“I love wearing this watch both on and off the course,” Fleetwood said.

“The features are really well thought out, making the game more precise and I can’t think of a golfer whose game wouldn’t benefit from it. If I could choose one stand out feature for me, I really enjoy the distance shot feature.

“I see how my drive is performing on the golf course taking into account the real conditions I am playing in. The timing of this has worked perfectly for me as I’ve been testing my new clubs.”

Not only has this feature helped Fleetwood, but it’s also proved to be highly appreciated by other users. And as an added bonus, the more this is used to record shots, the better the new club recommendation tool becomes.

As well as the updates, TAG Heuer’s unique Driving Zone feature continues to go from strength to strength. Now with up-to-date maps of over 40,000 courses worldwide, this automatically shows players the precise landing zone of previous tee shots, allowing them to plot their way to better scores.

Finally, the Connected Golf Edition watch is made to the exacting standards that have come to define TAG Heuer products. Everything down to the packaging is crafted in the purest manner, making the entire user experience a pleasurable one.