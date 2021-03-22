Ping have unveiled their new Spring/Summer 2021 Performance Apparel Collection, with the company's 'brand heritage' being paired with premium fabrics and contemporary style.

Ping 2021 Apparel Collection Unveiled

With the 2021 season nearly upon us, Ping has unveiled its new Spring/Summer Men’s Performance Apparel Collection, which sees the company call upon the brand’s heritage.

Featuring a number of standout designs that incorporate clean, angular and linear patterns, as well as Ping’s sensor fabric technology platform, the company has really prioritised style, comfort and performance in their new range.

The stand-out in the new collection is the Frequency polo (£60), which takes inspiration from the sound frequency made by the original Ping 1-A putter, one of the company’s most iconic clubs.

With the main design featuring the sound wave pattern, the Frequency polo also incorporates a large linear eye mark logo, inspired by the circular motion of a golf swing.

We see signs of the spring and summer look in the range, with the eye-catching ‘Refined Resort’ and ‘Coastal Tides’ colour stories featuring three summery aqua blue shades for a fresh, refined and contemporary on-course look.

The last colour story is the ‘Heritage,’ which continues the theme of vibrant shades, really embodying the spring/summer vibe.

Ping has incorporated its Sensor Cool technology into the new Etten (£55), Staton (£55), Romy (£50) and Holten (£45) polo shirts, allowing for free movement in hot and humid conditions.

Once again, these polo shirts come in a mix of designs and styles, with the Etten available in Greystone Multi or Navy Multi, and the Staton in Greystone Multi or Sky Grey Multi stripe designs.

The summer attire aesthetic is noticeable in the Romy, which features in three camo colourways: Marine Blue, Silver or Snorkel Blue.

Lastly, the Holten comes in a smart ‘placement’ print in four distinct colour options: Greystone, Pacific, Navy and White.