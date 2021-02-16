The Payntr X 001 F golf shoe unveiled today represents a new entry into the market, founded by footwear experts aiming to give golfers a competitive advantage.

Payntr X 001 F Golf Shoe Unveiled

There’s an exciting new kid on the block in the form of Payntr, a sports footwear performance brand looking to become part of the best golf shoes conversation this year with its new X 001 F spikeless golf shoe.

Payntr is already a successful athletic footwear company in the UK with a particular focus on cricket and Indian legend MS Dhoni as an ambassador, set up by former county player David Payntr.

Payntr Golf Shoes

Payntr has joined forces with Mike Forsey, a U.S. based golf footwear expert with more than 30 years’ experience in the global arena including significant stints with Nike, Ping Collection and Under Armour.

The Payntr X 001 F golf shoe is said to give golfers a competitive advantage from the ground up by utilizing a unique traction system born out of biomechanical insights as well as offering all-day comfort, explosive propulsion and waterproofing.

The grip comes from a 3D traction system that comprises a lightweight supportive TPU outsole specifically designed with traction knubs in the medial forefoot and lateral heel to prevent rotational slippage.

The Dual Durometer Midsole supports the horizontal weight shift with its firmer EVA sections in lateral heel and medial forefoot to enhance flexibility and keep the foot down on the ground as long as possible; there is a softer EVA in the lateral and medial heel.

Then there is a Responsive Graphite Power Plate and Midsole Cavity that provides a responsive energy return that allows golfers to harness ground reaction forces during the golf swing.

A lightweight breathable upper, soft and supportive underfoot cushioning, combined with a PMX (Performance Multiplied) foam midsole provides all-day comfort and zonal specific support for the golf swing. A vented tongue wicks perspiration away from the foot.

An articulated TPU outsole and zonally engineered PMX foam midsole house a lightweight responsive graphite power plate that helps deliver golfers maximum energy return to more effectively generate ground reaction force.

“Payntr is giving golfers a traction advantage. The shoe amplifies the golfer’s ability to use the ground as leverage and generate more power to the ball,” Forsey told GM.

“We see the golf shoe as golf equipment. Your foot and your shoe are the only things that are in contact with the ground. So, your shoe has to give you support, energy return, comfort, be waterproof and lightweight. We believe we achieved each of those things in the X 001 F.”

The Payntr X 001 F golf shoe is available from March 1st at www.payntrgolf.com with an RRP of £120. It comes in three colorways: classic white; cool grey; and anthracite black, which features an engineered, woven jacquard upper.