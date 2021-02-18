The Miura PI-401 Irons introduced today is the first game-improvement model to be made by the distinguished Japanese manufacturer

Miura PI-401 Irons Introduced

Miura Golf has introduced its new PI-401 irons, the first game-improvement irons created by the well-known Japanese manufacturer.

In 2020, Miura collaborated with 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus to create a set of limited edition forged blades , but 2021 has seen them venture into the game-improvement iron market for the first time.

The PI-401 makes it possible for golfers of all levels to experience the renowned sound, feel and performance of a Miura iron, which has been making irons aimed at more accomplished golfers since being founded in 1957.

The PI-401 iron is designed to help golfers get the best out of their game. By delivering minimal offset at address, the clubhead frames the ball in a way that inspires confidence and control.

The clubhead is made from premium S35C carbon steel and boasts a 3.6mm ultra-thin face, allowing for an enlarged sweet spot generating faster ball speed, higher trajectory and further distance.

The two-piece construction of the club head has enabled Miura Golf to create all these benefits without compromising feel and sensory feedback.

Using a cast 8620 soft steel, the dual material iron has a larger head and wider sole for even more forgiveness and an even distribution of weight across the club head.

Additionally, the widened sole with four separate angle improves turf interaction and is consistent in a range of conditions.

Founded in 1957 by world-renowned craftsman Katsuhiro Miura in Japan, Miura Golf is now led by Katsuhiro’s sons, Shinei and Yoshitaka, as they continue their father’s quest to achieve the perfect iron with meticulous refinement and evolution of product lines.

Shinei Miura, who now leads the Miura Golf factory in Himeji, Japan, said of the new PI-401 iron, “We have created an exceptional iron that goes higher, straighter and further than any club we have ever produced, all while maintaining our family’s standard for design and performance.

The PI-401 will be available in 4-9 iron heads, as well as in a pitching wedge and gap wedge head. They will retail at $330 per iron and will be available, alongside all other Miura products, at authorised club fitters or directly from the Miura Golf website.