We take a look inside the bag of American professional golfer Matthew Wolff in this piece.

Matthew Wolff What’s In The Bag?

The man with the viral golf swing turned pro at the Travellers Championship after an immensely successful amateur career playing alongside Viktor Hovland at Oklahoma State University.

It didn’t take long for him to make a big impact as he won the inaugural 3M Open in just his fourth PGA Tour start. Below we take a look inside his bag.

Coming out of university the situation regarding clubs and equipment contracts is usually a bit unknown however that was not the case for Wolff as he immediately signed with TaylorMade.

At the top of the bag Wolff had been using the M6, M5 and SIM drivers but he has recently switched to the new SIM2 Max model

He also carries a higher launch three-wood from the SIM2 range too.

In the irons Wolff carries a full set of TaylorMade P7MC’s which go from three-iron down to pitching wedge. They all are fitted with Project X 6.5 shafts.

He then carries three Milled Grind 2 wedges which are 50, 56 and 60 degrees of loft respectively and all of those come with Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts which are incredibly popular on Tour.

Finally he uses a TaylorMade Spider prototype putter and he uses a TaylorMade TP5 ball

Driver: TaylorMade SIM2 Max, 9°, Graphite Design TP 7TX shaft

Fairway: TaylorMade SIM2 HL, 16.5°, Graphite Design BB 8X shaft

Irons: TaylorMade P7MC (3-PW) all with Project X 6.5 shafts

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 (50, 56 and 60) all fitted with Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Prototype

Ball: TaylorMade TP5

Apparel: Nike