MacGregor Golf is backing its latest line of affordable golf putters to buck the trend of the £400 plus putters.

MacGregor Introduces Mactec X Putter Line

MacGregor Golf has introduced its latest line up of affordable putters that aims to deliver premium results on the green at a refreshingly realistic price.

The new Mactec X putter line is available in four head shapes that cover a range of styles aimed to suit any eye on the green.

Each putter in the Mactec X line up is packed with technology designed to give golfers the best chance of holing more putts while the £54.99 RRP aims to offer fantastic value for the quality on offer.

Graeme Stevens, owner of MacGregor Golf, said of the new putter line, “Our Mactec X series is designed to give golfers every advantage in that respect. We have high MOI designs, milled faces for improved roll and distance control and a range of alignment markers that help you start the club on the right line. For a very affordable price tag, you are getting a fantastic range of putters that will help you hole more putts.”

Each model in the line up comes with Arc Tech Face technology, which is a finely milled insert that delivers a true forward roll and improved distance control.

The various shaped heads each come with a strong alignment marker that helps set the golfer’s eyes and head over the ball and on the correct line, while the larger mallet putters feature a high MOI that helps stop the blade twisting too much on off centre hits.

With an attractive two-tone design between the face and chassis of the club and a refreshingly realistic price tag, the Mactec X line of putters is a great option for a golfer who wants premium performance on the greens, but doesn’t want to break the bank in the process.

The full range is available with either a traditional grip (RRP £54.99) or a thicker parallel grip (RRP £59.99) – the 003 model is the only putter in the range available as a left hand option.