J.T. Poston What's In The Bag?

American J.T. Poston secured his first PGA Tour victory of his career in 2019 at the Wyndham Championship. During that low-scoring final-round, he managed to shoot 62 and go bogey-free during the entire week to win by one stroke.

He was a hugely popular winner with several other Tour professionals acknowledging how great it was to see him win. Chief among which was Keith Mitchell, another American winner in 2019. Mitchell and Poston were roommates together at a house in Georgia and when Mitchell won the Honda Classic, Poston was on the 18th to congratulate him. Looking to return the favour Mitchell tried to rent a plane but was told the weather was too poor.

Poston got into the winner's circle again in 2022 at the John Deere Classic as he went wire-to-wire to collect the trophy. Below we have taken a look at the clubs Poston currently has in the bag.

Driver

Titleist TSR3

(Image credit: Getty images)

Poston uses a full set of Titleist clubs at the moment starting with a new model of Titleist driver. A previous user of the TS3 and TSi3 models, he has now put the brand new Titleist TSR3 driver in the bag. Unveiled along with TSR2 and TSR4 models, it looks like TSR3 will be the most adjustable of the three, with a moveable weight in the back of the head. He uses it with 9.5 degrees of loft.

Fairway Wood

Titleist TS2

He then uses a TS2 fairway wood and has shown he clearly enjoys the performance on offer with this model. A common theme we see amongst professionals is that once they find a model of fairway wood they like, it usually takes a while for them to change. This is because the fairway wood slot is the most difficult one to get right. This therefore explains why Poston briefly tested the newer TSi2 fairway wood but went back to the TS2.

Hybrid

Titleist TS2

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Instead of another fairway wood he then uses a Titleist TS2 hybrid with 19 degrees of loft. In the past Poston occasionally used a utility iron in this slot in the bag but we have noticed the hybrid has become a regular fixture of his setup.

Irons

Titleist T100s, Titleist T100

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His iron setup changed a lot over the past year in terms of specific setup. He had been using some utility irons for his longer irons and then some 718 AP2's but these are all gone now. Instead he uses a Titleist T100s four-iron, and then from five-iron down to nine-iron a set of the regular Titleist T100's.

Wedges

Titleist Vokey SM9

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He carries four wedges all of which are Titleist SM9's. They are at 46, 50, 54 and finally a 60 degree model. This comes as no surprise to use because very few Titleist players use older Vokey wedges now because of the overall quality and performance of the SM9's. They got five stars from us in our comprehensive testing.

Read our full Titleist Vokey SM9 Wedge Review

Putter

Scotty Cameron GoLo 5 Black Tour Prototype

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His putter is a Scotty Cameron GoLo 5 and this mid-mallet design has been part of his setup for a very long time now. IN fact it has been in the bag for both of his PGA Tour wins despite them coming three years apart from one another.

Ball

Titleist Pro V1x

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Finally Poston uses a Titleist Pro V1x ball. It features the same reformulated 2.0 ZG Process Core and softer cover as the Pro V1 for enhanced distance plus improved feel and control. What separates the two is the Pro V1x is the lower spinning model which makes sense given the importance of distance out on Tour at the moment.

Read our full Titleist Pro V1x ball review (opens in new tab)

Full Specs

Driver: Titleist TSR3 (9.5 degrees), Mitsubishi Diamana BF 60TX

Three-Wood: Titleist TS2 (15 degrees), Graphite Design Tour AD IZ 7 X

Hybrid: Titleist TS2 (19 degrees, 0.75 degrees upright), Graphite Design Tour AD DI Hybrid 95 X

Irons: Titleist T100s (4), Titleist T100 (5-9), Project X 6.5

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46-10F, 50-12F, 56-10S, 60-04L), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Scotty Cameron GoLo 5 Black Tour Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x