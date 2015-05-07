Free accessory with 2015 Hill Billy trolley purchase

Hill Billy is rewarding all those who purchase its 2015 electric trolley model with a free accessory worth up to £49

All golfers who purchase the 2015 Hill Billy electric trolley will get a free accessory worth up to £49 as a reward.

The offer, which is available for a limited time only, will give golfers in search of a reliably high-performing electric trolley the opportunity to add extra functionality in the form of one of six handy add-ons.

Plus, those who opt for the additional benefits of Hill Billy’s high-performing Lithium battery can get their hands on a three-strong accessory set absolutely free of charge.

All golfers purchasing online at www.HillBilly.co.uk will be invited to choose from drinks, umbrella and GPS/Smartphone holders, as well as the Hill Billy rain cover, travel bag and umbrella.

The 2015 Hill Billy has been created with simplicity, reliability and easy transportation as its fundamental characteristics.

The first area of attention for the 2015 model was the battery system.

Hill Billy designers have introducted a ‘Pop ‘n’ Play’ mechanism, which does away with fiddly connectors and wires by slotting straight into place.

The two-click folding system, which takes all of the hassle out of assembly, has also been designed to save golfers time and effort.

With a stop/start button which also doubles as the speed dial, operation is simple, while an adjustable handle ensures the 2015 Hill Billy electric trolley is well suited to a wide range of golfers.

The 2015 Hill Billy comes in six trim colour options (Blue, Green, Cool Grey, Orange, Pink and Red) and has an RRP of £259 for Lead Acid battery and £359 for the Lithium option.