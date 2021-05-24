The Italian golf fashion brand, known primarily for its golf shoes, has added matching gloves to its range.

Duca Del Cosma Adds Golf Gloves To Its Range

Italian golf fashion brand Duca del Cosma is introducing a new collection of super-soft, stylish golf gloves designed to pair up with a selection of the most popular models in its 2021 range of premium golf shoes.

Duca del Cosma launched its 2021 range of golf shoes in March this year alongside the announcement that European Tour pro Joost Luiten has designed his own shoe with the brand.

Aimed at both men and women golfers, the gloves are colour coordinated with the most popular shoe models from the Duca del Cosma range.

They come in both right and left handed options in sizes Small, Medium, Large and a M/L and XL size for men.

There are two glove options in both the men’s and women’s collection. The men’s Elite Pro glove (SRP £20) is an all leather glove that comes in White; White/Blue and White /Tan while the Hybrid Pro (SRP £16) is a synthetic leather hybrid in a Red/White/Green or White/Blue/Red colour option.

The women’s collection consists of two synthetic leather hybrid models – the Pro Style glove (SRP £16) comes in Zebra and Giraffe patterns while the Designer Pro glove (SRP £16) comes in White/Pink; White/Blue and White/Grey colour options.

Some of the highlight glove and shoe pairings in the men’s collection include the Tomcat shoe in Navy and the Elite Pro glove in White/Blue and the Kuba 2.0 shoe in Italian white, red and green paired with the Hybrid Pro glove in White/Green/Red.

In the women’s collection, the highlighted combinations are the Marquessa in Animal Print/Gold paired with the Pro Style glove in Giraffe print and the Queens Cup shoe in Pink with the Designer Pro glove in Pink/White.