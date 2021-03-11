Duca Del Cosma Reveal New SS21 Collection

Duca del Cosma, the golf footwear brand, has revealed its extensive SS21 collection featuring 22 new premium styles for men and women.

Duca del Cosma, the golf footwear brand that combines Italian design with premium, handcrafted materials, has unveiled its most advanced shoe range in the latest SS21 collection.

The new collection of footwear features 22 premium styles for men and women with a host of performance enhancing and eco-friendly features.

From the new men’s footwear range, the athletic Tomcat and Wildcat (RRP £159.95) spearhead the collection and incorporate the new Airplay XII outsole, demonstrating the brand’s commitment to sustainability.

This innovative outsole is made from recycled rubber and has 2-way-twist triangular nubs on the pivot point for an extra smooth transition in the swing.

Other technology that features across the SS21 range include OnSteam, a technology that provides waterproof protection in the inner lining of the shoe. It features a new 100% breathable, recyclable microfibre that offers the feel of leather, but with the absorption capacity eight times its weight in water.

The SS21 collection also feature an Arneflex sole, a comfortable and breathable insole that uses memory foam and cow leather for maximum comfort

Other highlights in the new men’s collection include the Elpaso and Valderama shoe (RRP £179.95) which both feature a 100% Nappa leather upper as well as OnSteam and Arneflex technology for comfort and waterproofing.

Also in the new collection, the Kuba 2.0 shoe (RRP £179.95) draws on the brand’s stylish Italian heritage and is an upgraded version of the best-selling Kuba model. Made from Nappa leather, this sportier shoe features the breathable OnSteam waterproof lining, recyclable Airplay outsole and the Arneflex insert sole for stability and comfort.

Finally, the Kubaneo (RRP £179.95) is a modern take on the classic Kuba model, coming with all the same technology as the Kuba while delivering a modern look to be worn on and off the golf course.

The competitively priced Queenscup and Kingscup shoe (RRP £129.95), for women and men respectively, are both hand crafted using recyclable microfibre for comfort and wearability on and off the course. Both shoes also feature the Arneflex sole and OnSteam waterproof and breathable lining.

The new women’s range is spearheaded by the Siren shoe (RRP £169.95) and Atlantis shoe (RRP £169.95) which are both crafted using soft Italian Nappa leather and deliver a look that can be worn on and off the golf course.

All shoes in the SS21 collection are available in a variety of colours and each shoe also comes with a pair of laces in a different colour, allowing them to be matched with specific outfits on the course.