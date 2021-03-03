Cobra Unveils New King Copper Iron Series

Cobra have unveiled their new King Copper iron series with the King RF Forged MB and King Forged Tec irons in a striking new copper finish.

Cobra Golf have today unveiled its new King Copper iron series, introducing a stunning new copper finish in its popular player’s irons.

Inspired by Rickie Fowler, the family debuts a new addition to its player’s iron lineup with the King RF Forged MB, an evolution of the limited edition RF Proto irons introduced earlier this year.

Additionally, a new copper finish to the popular King Forged Tec irons has been introduced for those players who put a premium on distance while still desiring the precision and feel of a compact iron shape.

The new copper versions of both of these new irons offer the same performance technologies as the chrome models in a premium copper finish that is sure to turn heads on the course.

Each clubhead in the new King RF Forged MB is forged five times out of 1025 carbon steel to deliver the softest feel desired by the best players.

Each face and groove is CNC milled to maximise trajectory and spin control and, just like Rickie Fowler’s irons, each club is fitted with a tungsten toe weight to optimally position the CG behind the sweet spot for the purest feel with enhanced stability.

Rickie Fowler’s involvement in the shape, design and choice of finish was significant and the player’s look of the King RF Forged MB creates an impressive package for the highly skilled player.

For the better player who puts a premium on distance, the King Forged Tec Copper Irons are the best package in the new King Copper Series family.

The design combines a fully hollow construction into a shape that resembles a classic muscleback while the infused foam microshperes yield a soft feel and fine-tuned acoustics throughout the set.

A forged face insert maximises launch across the face and on the sole and each clubhead has an internal tungsten toe weight improves stability on off-centre toe hits.

The King RF Forged MB irons are available in right handed only from 4-PW with KBS C-Taper 120 steel shafts and Lamkin Crossline Connect grips with an RRP of £1099.

Alternatively, the King Forged Tec Copper irons are available in right and left handed options in 4-PW with a stock KBS $-Taper Lite steel shaft with an RRP of £999.

Additionally, custom options in the King Forged Tec include a 3 iron and gap wedge as well as Project X Catalyst shafts in a flexes from regular to extra stiff.

Both sets of irons comes equipped with Cobra Connect Smart Grips giving players access to in-depth shot-tracking data using the Arccos Caddie app with a 90-day free trial.

Both sets of the new King Copper Series irons will be available at retail from March 12th 2021.