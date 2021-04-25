We take a look inside the bag of immensely successful LPGA player Brooke Henderson.

Brooke Henderson What’s In The Bag?

Henderson became the most successful Canadian golfer to play on the PGA and LPGA Tours in 2019 after she collected her ninth professional tournament victory at the Meijer LPGA Classic.

“That’s so special and so incredible,” said Henderson. “Earlier this year to get my eighth win was a huge deal for myself and I felt like the whole country as well, and to kind of break that record now is really exciting. I just look forward to the rest of the summer and hopefully a lot more wins in the future.”

She then got into double-digit LPGA victories in 2021 with a one-stroke victory at the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, seeing off some of the world’s best players like Jin Young Ko, and and Jessica Korda.

What does she put in her bag out on Tour? Let’s take a look.

Henderson uses a full set of Ping clubs at the moment and a Titleist ball.

Interestingly Henderson has not put the G425 woods in the bag yet as she has continued to use the G400 range. She carries a driver at 7.7 degrees, two G400 fairways with 14 and 18 degrees of loft, and finally a hybrid with 22 degrees of loft.

We are unsure of whether she has any plans to switch to newer models in the future but given he success with these clubs, she may continue to use the older models.

Then, in the irons she has Ping i210’s from five-iron to U-Wedge and carries two Glide Forged wedges with 52 and 60 degrees of loft respectively.

Finally she has a Sigma Fetch 2 putter with its revolutionary design that helps players pick the ball out of the hole. Indeed the ball she uses to do so is Titleist’s Pro V1.

Driver: Ping G400 (7.7 degrees), Graphite Design Tour AD-VR 5X shaft

Fairways: Ping G400 (14 degrees and 18 degrees), Graphite Design Tour AD- TP 6X shaft

Hybrid: Ping G400 (22 degrees), Fujikura Pro 73 Regular shaft

Irons: Ping i210 (5-UW), Nippon Modus 3 105 Stiff

Wedges: Ping Glide Forged (52, 60), Nippon Modus 3 115

Putter: Ping Sigma 2 Fetch

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Shoes: Skechers