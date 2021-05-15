Take a look at the equipment used by Canadian professional Adam Hadwin

Adam Hadwin What’s In The Bag?

Adam Hadwin last won on the PGA Tour at the 2017 Valspar Championship which just so happened to be his maiden Tour victory.

Additionally he is one of the rare players who has managed to shoot 59 which he completed in 2017 at the Career Builder Challenge.

But what does the two-time Presidents Cup player put into his bag at the moment? We take a look below.

Hadwin has been a Callaway staff player for a few years now and plays its Epic Max LS model as his driver and uses a Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero fairway. We believe he also carries a Callaway XR hybrid too but we are yet to confirm what loft it has.

Moving to the irons, Hadwin has three different models in the bag at the moment.

His four-iron is a Callaway Apex UT and then he has a couple of Callaway Apex TCB’s. They fill the five and six-iron slots in his bag.

The rest of his irons, from seven-iron down to pitching wedge, are Callaway Apex MB’s.

He then carries three Callaway Jaws Mack Daddy 5 wedges and if we were to guess the lofts, given the make-up of his irons we would think he has a 52, 56 and 60 degree setup.

His final club in the bag is an Odyssey White Hot OG #7 which also has the new red Stroke Lab shaft as you can see above.

His golf ball is the Callaway Chrome Soft X.

Driver: Callaway Epic Max LS, 10.5, Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana D+ 70x

3 wood: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero 14.5, Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana D+ 72x

Hybrid: Callaway XR

Utility: Callaway Apex UT (4), True Temper Project X 7.0

Irons: Callaway Apex TCB (5-6) Callaway Apex MB (7-PW), True Temper Project X 7.0

Wedges: Callaway Jaws Mack Daddy 5, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #7 with red Stroke Lab shaft

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X