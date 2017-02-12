The 2021 range of irons from TaylorMade has golfers of all skills levels well covered, but which set is going to suit your game?

Which 2021 TaylorMade Irons Are Right For Your Game?

Aside from the P7TW, it’s been a while since TaylorMade created a new iron for the better player, but now we have three stunning new options – P770, P7MC and P7MB.

These new players irons are part of an extensive line-up, which includes SIM2 Max and SIM Max OS – and it means there’s a model for every skill level, from Tour professionals and single figure golfers, to mid handicappers and game improvers. The question is: which TaylorMade irons are right for your game?

Players Irons

The P-Series is comprised of the P770, P7MC and P7MB, which is where we’ll start.

All three models have been designed with a focus on precision and feel, and are aimed at the better player.

Rory McIlroy plays with P7MB (3-PW), a beautifully crafted, soft-feeling blade designed for the best ball strikers in the world – and the four-time Major winner is certainly one of those.

Meanwhile, the P7MC has a slightly wider sole, and whilst still aimed at the better player, it does offer a touch more forgiveness, which a low handicapper will certainly enjoy.

Both the P7MC and P7MB benefit from Compact Grain Forging, a process responsible for delivering expert precision and consistent performance across the entire set.

Finally, in terms of performance the P770 is much more like the P790, a model which has proved extremely popular with a wide range of skill levels.

However, the P770 is a more compact version of the P790.

It has the hollow body construction through the set, with Speed Foam to dampen vibrations for better feel, and Tungsten weight for higher launch, more ball speed and more for forgiveness.

Meanwhile, TaylorMade’s renowned Speed Pocket helps with low face contacts.

Deciding on which of the P-Series irons to go for will largely depend on your performance preferences, and the look you’re after at address.

For example, McIlroy wanted to see less offset in his long irons, which is what you get with the P7MB.

It’s possible to mix and match, and you could end up playing with a combination of all three!

Mid Handicappers And Game Improvers

SIM2 Max and SIM2 Max OS are game improvement clubs for those players looking for maximum distance and forgiveness.

The original models featured a Speed Bridge, but this is now gone, and has been replaced by an all-new Cap Back design.

Crafted from a lightweight polymer, it sits on the back of the head and encloses the entire cavity to support the whole length of the topline.

What this translates to is greater stability and improved sound and feel.

In combination with the Speed Pocket, the faster face should deliver extra distance, especially on off-centre strikes.

The sweetspot has also been made larger and lower in the face, so even when catching it thin, golfers should benefit from more consistent results.

For many, deciding on which model to go for will come down to which head size they prefer.

The SIM2 Max has a slightly smaller head, and whilst the topline is still quite thick, it does have a more compact profile than SIM2 Max OS.

Whatever model you choose, both are very user-friendly irons for the mid to high handicapper.