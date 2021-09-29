Cobra One Length clubs three season review. Editor Mike Harris offers his verdict after enjoying an extended period with the clubs

Cobra One Length Clubs Three Season Review

Until March 2019, I’d never played with any Cobra Golf clubs – not once in 30 years of playing the sport. However, as part of a partnership project with Cobra to follow my game over an extended period (and hopefully see some improvements), I got fitted for an entire set of Cobra metalwoods, irons and wedges.

Even before the initial fitting, I was keen to try Cobra One Length in the irons, because I was intrigued by the principle – and this is a good place to start.

Cobra Golf One Length Concept

Cobra Golf One Length clubs are all built to the same specification as a 7-iron. The idea is that golfers keep the same ball position and make the same swing with each club.

In the longer irons, engineers have moved weight out of the head, and with the shorter irons, more weight has been added. As a result, the golf swing should feel the same with each club.

Cobra Puma Golf staff player, Bryson DeChambeau, has enjoyed great success with these clubs, and he’s the pioneer behind One Length.

The concept gained recognition, and they’ve proved popular with club golfers seeking more consistency. I was certainly keen to see if they could help, as iron play is an area of the game where I’ve tended to struggle in the past.

Cobra Golf One Length Review

I was fitted Cobra One Length clubs from 3-hybrid right through to pitching wedge, and opted for variable ‘speciality wedges’ – so my 50, 54 and 58 KING Forged wedges were not all the same length. I tried the One Length wedges, but found it very strange having longer wedges – it felt almost like a trick shot club, plus I like to grip down on certain wedge shots, and this made it feel a bit unusual. It might be the same for you – a case of sticking to what you know – which is fine, because you can mix and match when you spec the set.

My long iron play has benefitted the most. They’re unquestionably easier to hit and I’ve never felt more confident in this department, so much so that my One Length hybrids have become my favourite clubs in the bag, along with the 6-iron (more on this club below).

As well as a great option off the tee and from bad lies, their versatility around the greens has added a new dimension to my game. In the past, I’ve always tended to hit bump and run shots with a 7-iron. However, with a larger head, on a shaft length the same as a 7-iron, you can bump the ball out of slightly thicker rough and really get the ball rolling at the flag, and you don’t have to think about gripping down on the shaft.

What I would say is that the long irons do tend to produce a slightly flatter ball flight. If you’re playing a course where you need to send the ball high and land it softly, this might cause a few issues, but for anyone who plays a lot of links golf, like I do, you’ll really be able to reap the rewards.

Something that was also borne out in the data – and you can really get a clear picture of your game using Cobra Connect, which is powered by Arccos – was that I hit my 5, 6 and 7-iron a similar distance. It seems to be a common gapping issue at the top of the bag, which is something to bear in mind when you have a fitting.

A word on my 6-iron, too; I’m hitting more greens-in-regulation with this club than my pitching wedge. I’m not sure what this says about my short game, but what it does say is that it’s done the job in helping me to become more consistent with my irons.

Cobra Golf Metalwoods

Over the last three seasons, I’ve also played Cobra metal woods. I started off with the Cobra King F9 driver and fairway, and then played Speedzone in 2020, and this year I’ve been playing Radspeed. I have loved all of them and found the annual switch an easy one and I’ve seen small but noticeable year on year performance gains.

Cobra has always been regarded as an innovative high-performing metalwood brand, but I think it slightly lost its way in the early 2010s with what seemed to more of a style over substance approach with the focus on different coloured heads of AMP and Bio Cell, when it felt (maybe just a perception) as though it wasn’t so much focused on performance. However, the last three iterations of metalwoods have stacked up against any of the other premium models I have tried on the market.

Cobra Golf One Length Verdict

When learning to play the game for the first time, beginners often start off with a 7-iron – it feels comfortable, so the concept of One Length makes perfect sense.

Making the change from ‘conventional’ irons to One Length would obviously be quite a big step for a lot of golfers, and one they’re not willing to take, but it’s a fantastic concept and one that’s really worth looking into, especially if you’re open-minded to change, or if you’re a beginner.

I’ve alway been a tinkerer – I love golf equipment – and this has been the longest period in 30 years where I’ve not changed clubs, and even though my handicap hasn’t improved, my best golf (especially iron play) is now better than it’s ever been. I’d say my lack of improvement has been down to some short game issues.

If you have been playing a few years and make the switch to One Length, it will take some time getting used to – you can’t just put them in the bag and expect to start playing better golf straight away. However, if you spend some time on the range and get the makeup of the set right from the start, One Length can certainly help you to play better, more consistent golf.

My next set of irons have a lot to live up to. Thanks Cobra – it’s been a blast!