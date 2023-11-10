Why The Men-Only TGL Is Missing The Point
The aim of the TGL golf league is to engage with a new audience and grow the game, so we question why no women will be competing
There’s a lot of buzz at the moment surrounding the new high-tech TGL golf league, the brainchild of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, which is set to debut in partnership with the PGA Tour on 9 January 2024.
There are no more significant crowd pullers than Woods and McIlroy, both set to lead their respective teams, and with 12 of the world’s top 20 players confirmed, matches promise to be a bit of a showstopper at the SoFi Center at Palm Beach State College in Florida. The aim of the TGL league is to engage a new audience and foster the growth of the game, so how on earth are there no women involved?
In the recent Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas, Lexi Thompson made headlines as the seventh woman to participate in a PGA Tour event. Although her invitation initially sparked criticism, with concerns raised about potentially denying a male player the chance to earn prize money and FedEx Cup points, Shriners' decision ultimately proved to be a strategic success. Thompson's involvement significantly elevated the tournament's visibility, attracting substantial crowds and generating unprecedented publicity.
The Shriners Children's Open is a completely different scenario compared to the TGL golf league. The TGL action is set to unfold over two hours in front of a live audience, and it's easy to envision the league evolving into a genuine family-oriented experience with adults and children alike rallying behind their favourite teams.
Yes, competition among the golfers will undoubtedly be fierce with prize money on the line, but with the incorporation of technology driven golf, it should definitely create a more relaxed and fun atmosphere. This is exactly why I believe there would be even more compelling reasons to include players like Thompson, current World No 1 Ruoning Yin, Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko, Charley Hull, Lilia Vu, among others, in the mix to showcase the quality of women's golf to this potential new audience.
From grassroots to tour level, making the game more inclusive with less segregation is key. While I have every confidence that Woods, McIlroy, and former NBC Sports executive Mike McCarley, the trio behind the company TMRW Sports that's overseeing the new league, are strong supporters of women's golf, if they had extended an invitation to female professionals, it would have been a powerful endorsement of male allies, significantly reinforcing the advocacy supported by women's golf and other women's sports.
Who knows all the whys and wherefores of how this league came to fruition? Perhaps some of the top female players were approached. What we do know is that there’s some serious investment into this league from big names in the sport and entertainment industries such as Justin Timberlake, tennis players Serena Williams and Andy Murray, NBA basketball players including four-time NBA champions Stephen Curry and Andre Iguodala, Chris Paul and Jayson Tatum, Los Angeles Dodgers baseball star Trea Turner and ice hockey's three-time Stanley Cup champion Sidney Crosby.
All being well, the league will be a resounding success, and perhaps at some point in the future the door will be pushed ajar for women to sign up to a mixed league. Let’s wait and see, because as we know, when it comes to women’s golf, we have to be patient!
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and in addition to writing, overseeing all content and developing industry relationships, she was the go-to voice for TV and radio to comment on breaking women’s golf stories. Alison is also the Editorial Director of Glorious, the new digital platform devoted to elevating women’s sport and that includes golf! She is a 14-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
-
-
What's The Longest Time In Between Men's Major Wins?
Which players had to wait the longest time in between winning men's Major golf championships?
By Paul Higham Published
-
10 Things You Didn't Know About The DP World Tour
Here are 10 things you may not be familiar with about the Europe-based circuit
By Mike Hall Published
-
10 Essential Women's Winter Golf Items
It’s the time of year when we dig out our thermals and begin to prepare for winter golf. Here are 10 items that will help you along the way
By Katie Dawkins Published
-
The World's 10 Biggest Women's Golf Tours
The LPGA and LET are the most publicised women’s tours, but did you know that there are actually 10 significant women’s tours worldwide ? We take a look at each
By Carly Frost Published
-
10 Incredible Women’s Golf Records That Will Never Be Broken
Records are there to be broken but we try to decipher which great achievements are now set in stone in the women’s game
By Mark Townsend Published
-
How To Choose Fairway Wood Lofts
They are a golf bag essential but many women don’t know what fairway wood lofts to carry and why? Carly Frost takes a look at the options
By Carly Frost Published
-
'I Feel Quite Sorry For Women That Always Play In The Same Friendship Groups'
Carly Frost looks at a trend among women who regularly play golf with the same people, and why she advocates for breaking away from this routine
By Carly Frost Published
-
8 Questions For Every Beginner Golfer Before They Start… And The Answers
From where to play, what gear you need, to how much golf costs, PGA Professional Emma Booth has all the answers for beginner golfers
By Emma Booth Published
-
Women’s Golf Is Growing Like Never Before… Meet The Communities Driving Its Rapid Rise
Katie Dawkins discusses how the women's game is growing in depth thanks to the emergence of new golfing communities
By Katie Dawkins Published
-
I Asked AI To Improve My Golf Swing. Here's What Happened
Genelle Aldred tested the AI swing coach, as she was curious to find out if the technology that's taking over the world could improve her golf
By Genelle Aldred Published