Lexi Thompson Narrowly Misses PGA Tour Cut After Courageous Effort

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prior to her PGA Tour debut at the Shriners Children's Open, Lexi Thompson revealed that making the cut at the PGA Tour event would be at the top of her list in career accomplishments.

In Vegas, that dream almost became a reality but, for Thompson, she just missed the cut with a brave and courageous effort culminating in a two-under second round and level-par tournament total.

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) A photo posted by on

Opening up her debut with a two-over-par 73 on Thursday, the American needed a big day on Friday to make the weekend. Aiming to become the first woman to make the cut at a PGA Tour event since 1945, the second round didn't start well for the 28-year-old, who bogeyed the 10th hole, her first of the day.

Thompson though is no quitter and, with birdies at the 11th, 13th and 15th giving her a two-under front nine, the American was back to level-par for the tournament with nine holes remaining.

Playing the front nine, her back, Thompson birdied the first and second, her 10th and 11th, to get to two-under-par for the tournament which, at the time, was inside the cut line. With seven holes left, another birdie would all but secure a weekend appearance.

Thompson poses for a photo with a young fan after her second round (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, on the par 3 fifth, Thompson blocked her tee shot well right and, after taking a drop, did well to salvage a bogey. It now meant a birdie or two would be needed but, at yet another par 3, this time the eighth, Thompson would bogey to all but extinguish her hopes of a Saturday appearance.

Speaking after her round, Thompson stated: "Yeah, very proud. I played really well today, came out super early, and bogeyed 17 but made a great save on 18 there and just overall played very steady. As the day went on, I tried to stay committed to my targets out there and to my swing thoughts and just enjoyed the whole experience.

"I knew once I had made a few birdies in a row that I would be somewhat close, but I knew the cut line would keep on going lower and lower with these guys, especially with not that much wind out there. I just really tried to stay focused on my game and focused on my swing thoughts, picking small targets and staying 100 percent committed, and whatever happens happens. I hit some great shots coming in, even on my 17th hole, No. 8, and just ran through. But it's a 2-iron, so I can't really expect too much."