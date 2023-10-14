Lexi Thompson Narrowly Misses PGA Tour Cut After Courageous Effort
The American carded a two-under second round, but missed the cut by three strokes at the Shriners Children's Open
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prior to her PGA Tour debut at the Shriners Children's Open, Lexi Thompson revealed that making the cut at the PGA Tour event would be at the top of her list in career accomplishments.
In Vegas, that dream almost became a reality but, for Thompson, she just missed the cut with a brave and courageous effort culminating in a two-under second round and level-par tournament total.
A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour)
A photo posted by on
Opening up her debut with a two-over-par 73 on Thursday, the American needed a big day on Friday to make the weekend. Aiming to become the first woman to make the cut at a PGA Tour event since 1945, the second round didn't start well for the 28-year-old, who bogeyed the 10th hole, her first of the day.
Thompson though is no quitter and, with birdies at the 11th, 13th and 15th giving her a two-under front nine, the American was back to level-par for the tournament with nine holes remaining.
Playing the front nine, her back, Thompson birdied the first and second, her 10th and 11th, to get to two-under-par for the tournament which, at the time, was inside the cut line. With seven holes left, another birdie would all but secure a weekend appearance.
However, on the par 3 fifth, Thompson blocked her tee shot well right and, after taking a drop, did well to salvage a bogey. It now meant a birdie or two would be needed but, at yet another par 3, this time the eighth, Thompson would bogey to all but extinguish her hopes of a Saturday appearance.
Speaking after her round, Thompson stated: "Yeah, very proud. I played really well today, came out super early, and bogeyed 17 but made a great save on 18 there and just overall played very steady. As the day went on, I tried to stay committed to my targets out there and to my swing thoughts and just enjoyed the whole experience.
"I knew once I had made a few birdies in a row that I would be somewhat close, but I knew the cut line would keep on going lower and lower with these guys, especially with not that much wind out there. I just really tried to stay focused on my game and focused on my swing thoughts, picking small targets and staying 100 percent committed, and whatever happens happens. I hit some great shots coming in, even on my 17th hole, No. 8, and just ran through. But it's a 2-iron, so I can't really expect too much."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Master The Matt Fitzpatrick Drill To Improve Your Chipping
In this video, PGA pro Dan Grieve explains how this cross-handed drill can improve your chipping
By Dan Grieve Published
-
Why This Drill Holds The Key To Better Ball-Striking...
In this video, PGA pro Dan Grieve shares a brilliant drill that can cure a wide variety of swing faults
By Dan Grieve Published
-
'Any Situation That Brings Women's Golf Into The Spotlight Is Always A Positive Thing'
Lexi Thompson's appearance in this week's PGA Tour event should be celebrated, says Alison Root
By Alison Root Published
-
Lexi Thompson Says Making Cut In PGA Tour Event Would Be 'At The Top Of My Accomplishments'
The LPGA Tour star will become only the seventh woman to play on the PGA Tour at the Shriners Children's Open
By Mike Hall Published
-
Buick LPGA Shanghai Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Danielle Kang looks for her third successive title in the event as it returns to the LGPA Tour for the first time since 2019
By Mike Hall Published
-
Shriners Children's Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
LPGA Tour star Lexi Thompson makes her PGA Tour debut at TPC Summerlin at Tom Kim defends his title
By Mike Hall Published
-
Rickie Fowler And Lexi Thompson To Team Up In Inaugural Mixed Event
The American duo will tee it up together at the Grant Thornton Invitational in December
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'No Dream Is Too Big' - Lexi Thompson Out To Inspire Next Generation With PGA Tour Debut
The American received a sponsor's invitation to compete in next week's Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Ascendant LPGA Benefiting Volunteers Of America Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Charley Hull defends her title as part of a strong field for the LPGA Tour event in Texas
By Mike Hall Published
-
Lexi Thompson Confirmed For PGA Tour Start
The LPGA Tour player will compete in the Shriners Children's Open later in the month
By Mike Hall Published