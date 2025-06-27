LPGA Tour Winner Suggests 'Haters' Series Against Male Amateurs Who Criticize Female Pros
Jenny Shin has suggested that the LPGA Tour could produce it's own 'haters' video series where top pros challenge male amateur golfers who criticize women's golf
The Barstool Sports 'Haters' series sees Riggs take on one of his fiercest critics in an 18-hole match video - could something similar work for the LPGA Tour?
Jenny Shin thinks so, with the South Korean a big fan of the series and calling for something similar on the LPGA Tour.
The 32-year-old thinks selecting a male amateur golfer who is a critic of the women's game to come and play an LPGA Tour star could make for an entertaining video.
"Some of us LPGA golfers need a haters series where we play against the amateur male golfers that look down on female LPGA pros," Shin wrote on social media.
And it even drew a response from Barstool Sports' own Riggs, who offered to produce the video on their popular channel.
"We’d happily provide the camera crew and host them on our channel," Riggs wrote in response.
It's a sad fact in the social media age that women's pro golf receives plenty of criticism, and the series Shin is describing would certainly be an interesting watch.
It’s brilliant what @RiggsBarstool is doing. Some of us LPGA golfers need a haters series where we play against the amateur male golfers that look down on female LPGA pros.June 26, 2025
It might be something for new LPGA Tour commissioner Craig Kessler to think about as he starts the new job he took up in May.
Getting more eyes on women's pro golf will be one of Kessler's big priorities, and one area he could explore could be the online and social media space.
It's an avenue LIV Golf has gone down, and continues to with big YouTube golfing presence Rick Shiels being signed up and 'The Duels' series being launched this year.
The PGA Tour is also pursuing an online audience with the likes of the Creator Classic series - so it would make sense for the LPGA Tour to also follow in that direction.
Whether taking on male online 'haters' would be a bit of a risky play first off remains to be seen, but it's clear from Shin's thoughts that some of the players would be eager to get out there and prove themselves.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
