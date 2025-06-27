LPGA Tour Winner Suggests 'Haters' Series Against Male Amateurs Who Criticize Female Pros

The Barstool Sports 'Haters' series sees Riggs take on one of his fiercest critics in an 18-hole match video - could something similar work for the LPGA Tour?

Jenny Shin thinks so, with the South Korean a big fan of the series and calling for something similar on the LPGA Tour.

The 32-year-old thinks selecting a male amateur golfer who is a critic of the women's game to come and play an LPGA Tour star could make for an entertaining video.

"Some of us LPGA golfers need a haters series where we play against the amateur male golfers that look down on female LPGA pros," Shin wrote on social media.

And it even drew a response from Barstool Sports' own Riggs, who offered to produce the video on their popular channel.

"We’d happily provide the camera crew and host them on our channel," Riggs wrote in response.

It's a sad fact in the social media age that women's pro golf receives plenty of criticism, and the series Shin is describing would certainly be an interesting watch.

It’s brilliant what @RiggsBarstool is doing. Some of us LPGA golfers need a haters series where we play against the amateur male golfers that look down on female LPGA pros.June 26, 2025

It might be something for new LPGA Tour commissioner Craig Kessler to think about as he starts the new job he took up in May.

Getting more eyes on women's pro golf will be one of Kessler's big priorities, and one area he could explore could be the online and social media space.

It's an avenue LIV Golf has gone down, and continues to with big YouTube golfing presence Rick Shiels being signed up and 'The Duels' series being launched this year.

The PGA Tour is also pursuing an online audience with the likes of the Creator Classic series - so it would make sense for the LPGA Tour to also follow in that direction.

Whether taking on male online 'haters' would be a bit of a risky play first off remains to be seen, but it's clear from Shin's thoughts that some of the players would be eager to get out there and prove themselves.