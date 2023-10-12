'Any Situation That Brings Women's Golf Into The Spotlight Is Always A Positive Thing'
Lexi Thompson's appearance in this week's PGA Tour event should be celebrated, says Alison Root
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Naturally, some backlash was inevitable when Lexi Thompson accepted an invitation from the tournament sponsor to compete in the PGA Tour's Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas and become only the seventh woman to take part in a PGA Tour event. Yes, she has taken a male player’s spot, but come on, let’s look at the bigger picture here.
Setting aside prize money and available FedEx Cup points, the core of this tournament revolves around the kids, the very namesake of the sponsor Shriners Children's, an international healthcare system. Shriners patients, some of whom may be grappling with severe illnesses, will have the chance to meet and interact with the players.
Thompson might well want to shift the focus from her performance, whether she’ll make par or the cut to see her through into the weekend, but she made a heartfelt comment in a press conference earlier this week. “If I can leave here inspiring others, and especially the kids, the Shriners kids, that's what it's all about and what this tournament is. There is more than just playing golf.”
Any publicity for women's golf is beneficial, and it's true that if women and young girls can witness Thompson's achievements and her pursuit of her dreams, it can only bring about a positive impact not only for women's golf but also for the future of the game in general.
Regardless of the score that Thompson posts, her participation in this tournament highlights how men and women can compete together on an equal footing. I'm not proposing that female professionals should routinely compete on the PGA Tour. It's about sub-consciously increasing awareness and advocating for greater inclusivity at the grassroots level, including amateur and club golf, where gender segregation often remains a significant issue.
It seems that Thompson is a player at the heart of promoting mixed golf, which is gradually making strides in the right direction. Just last month it was announced that she will partner Rickie Fowler for the upcoming Grant Thornton Invitational, a new mixed team event scheduled for early December. This marks the first annual mixed-team competition bringing together the men's and women's US tours since 1999 when John Daly and Laura Davies claimed victory in the final edition of the JCPenney Classic.
The women’s game needs individuals like Lexi Thompson; she's an outstanding role model. But let’s not forget how this big hitter, who currently ranks 12th in driving distance on the LPGA Tour at 270 yards, will be truly testing her golf abilities in Las Vegas. While she had a strong performance at the Solheim Cup and a fifth place finish in Texas last week, she has struggled most of the season. To subject your game to such intense scrutiny before, during, and probably after the event - something she might not experience on such a scale on the LPGA Tour, it’s admirable that she’s putting her game on the line.
Thompson sees it as a 'cool' opportunity to compete alongside the men, and a career highlight, but I'm certain that many female players would be cautious about courting controversy or facing such intense pressure. All I can say is that any situation that brings women's golf into the spotlight is always a positive thing!
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and in addition to writing, overseeing all content and developing industry relationships, she was the go-to voice for TV and radio to comment on breaking women’s golf stories. Alison is also the Editorial Director of Glorious, the new digital platform devoted to elevating women’s sport and that includes golf! She is a 14-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
-
-
Tiger Woods' Sports Bar Plans Criticised By St Andrews Residents
Plans to house the second T-Squared Social bar in the historic golfing town have not gone down well with locals
By Ben Fleming Published
-
'Ridiculous' - Cameron Smith Blasts OWGR Decision To Deny LIV Golf World Ranking Points
The former Open champion is one of a number of LIV Golfers who have been vocal in their disapproval of the OWGR board's ruling
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Lexi Thompson Says Making Cut In PGA Tour Event Would Be 'At The Top Of My Accomplishments'
The LPGA Tour star will become only the seventh woman to play on the PGA Tour at the Shriners Children's Open
By Mike Hall Published
-
Buick LPGA Shanghai Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Danielle Kang looks for her third successive title in the event as it returns to the LGPA Tour for the first time since 2019
By Mike Hall Published
-
Shriners Children's Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
LPGA Tour star Lexi Thompson makes her PGA Tour debut at TPC Summerlin at Tom Kim defends his title
By Mike Hall Published
-
Rickie Fowler And Lexi Thompson To Team Up In Inaugural Mixed Event
The American duo will tee it up together at the Grant Thornton Invitational in December
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'No Dream Is Too Big' - Lexi Thompson Out To Inspire Next Generation With PGA Tour Debut
The American received a sponsor's invitation to compete in next week's Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Ascendant LPGA Benefiting Volunteers Of America Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Charley Hull defends her title as part of a strong field for the LPGA Tour event in Texas
By Mike Hall Published
-
Lexi Thompson Confirmed For PGA Tour Start
The LPGA Tour player will compete in the Shriners Children's Open later in the month
By Mike Hall Published
-
‘We’re Sitting On A Gold Mine’ – LPGA Tour Commissioner Seeks Cash Boost
Mollie Marcoux Samaan thinks there is an excellent opportunity to grow the women's game with new investment
By Mike Hall Published