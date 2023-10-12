'Any Situation That Brings Women's Golf Into The Spotlight Is Always A Positive Thing'

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Naturally, some backlash was inevitable when Lexi Thompson accepted an invitation from the tournament sponsor to compete in the PGA Tour's Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas and become only the seventh woman to take part in a PGA Tour event. Yes, she has taken a male player’s spot, but come on, let’s look at the bigger picture here.

Setting aside prize money and available FedEx Cup points, the core of this tournament revolves around the kids, the very namesake of the sponsor Shriners Children's, an international healthcare system. Shriners patients, some of whom may be grappling with severe illnesses, will have the chance to meet and interact with the players.

Thompson might well want to shift the focus from her performance, whether she’ll make par or the cut to see her through into the weekend, but she made a heartfelt comment in a press conference earlier this week. “If I can leave here inspiring others, and especially the kids, the Shriners kids, that's what it's all about and what this tournament is. There is more than just playing golf.”

Any publicity for women's golf is beneficial, and it's true that if women and young girls can witness Thompson's achievements and her pursuit of her dreams, it can only bring about a positive impact not only for women's golf but also for the future of the game in general.

Regardless of the score that Thompson posts, her participation in this tournament highlights how men and women can compete together on an equal footing. I'm not proposing that female professionals should routinely compete on the PGA Tour. It's about sub-consciously increasing awareness and advocating for greater inclusivity at the grassroots level, including amateur and club golf, where gender segregation often remains a significant issue.

Thompson has struggled for most of the season but seems to have found form ahead of her PGA Tour debut (Image credit: Getty Images)

It seems that Thompson is a player at the heart of promoting mixed golf, which is gradually making strides in the right direction. Just last month it was announced that she will partner Rickie Fowler for the upcoming Grant Thornton Invitational, a new mixed team event scheduled for early December. This marks the first annual mixed-team competition bringing together the men's and women's US tours since 1999 when John Daly and Laura Davies claimed victory in the final edition of the JCPenney Classic.

The women’s game needs individuals like Lexi Thompson; she's an outstanding role model. But let’s not forget how this big hitter, who currently ranks 12th in driving distance on the LPGA Tour at 270 yards, will be truly testing her golf abilities in Las Vegas. While she had a strong performance at the Solheim Cup and a fifth place finish in Texas last week, she has struggled most of the season. To subject your game to such intense scrutiny before, during, and probably after the event - something she might not experience on such a scale on the LPGA Tour, it’s admirable that she’s putting her game on the line.

Thompson sees it as a 'cool' opportunity to compete alongside the men, and a career highlight, but I'm certain that many female players would be cautious about courting controversy or facing such intense pressure. All I can say is that any situation that brings women's golf into the spotlight is always a positive thing!