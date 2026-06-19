Why Does Bryson DeChambeau Need More Curve On His Driver Face (And Do You Too?)

When Bryson DeChambeau stepped onto the first tee at Shinnecock Hills for the 2026 U.S. Open, all eyes were on his bag. The "Scientist" had done it again, unveiling a hyper-customized piece of machinery: a prototype TaylorMade Qi4D 200+ driver.

The club made an immediate statement during the opening round, helping DeChambeau vault up the leaderboard - highlighted by a mind-boggling 427-yard drive (albeit heavily road-assisted) on the par-4 12th hole. Yet, the real story isn't just the distance; it’s the extreme physics carved into the club's face.

Extreme Physics at 190+ MPH

DeChambeau believes he requires a driver face with significantly more curvature - known in golf tech as ' bulge '- than any other player on tour. For the average professional producing a ball speed of 175 mph, standard face curvatures suffice. But DeChambeau operates at the absolute limit of the physics bell curve, routinely eclipsing 190 mph.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Due to the speeds he produces, DeChambeau feels his equipment requirements are very different to the average professional golfer (Image credit: Getty Images)

At these atmospheric speeds, the traditional gear effect behaves entirely differently, and herein lies what he believes is the issue. When a ball is struck off-center on a standard, relatively flat face at extreme velocities, the horizontal twisting creates catastrophic spin, leading to severe hooks or slices.

To mitigate this and keep the ball on a string, Bryson looks for an exaggerated radius of curvature that he feels more appropriately matches his extreme force.

The Long Journey to Custom Geometry

To this point, LA Golf had been the only manufacturer to explicitly offer different face curvatures tailored to suit different swing speeds, proving just how niche this performance variable truly is.

Finding an OEM willing to cater to these hyper-specific constraints has been a long journey. For several seasons, Krank Golf (Bryson’s long-term driver) was one of the few manufacturers that offered driver heads with enough native bulge to properly harmonize his speed with the gear effect.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bryson’s obsession with these minute geometric variations is legendary. I have witnessed this personally, having once watched him at a LIV Golf Singapore event pull out at least 15 different Krank driver heads from a rucksack and stand on the range measuring them with a radius gauge for at least half an hour before hitting and testing each one individually and recording the results in a notepad.

He is so fastidious about this area of the club - something basically no other tour pro even thinks about - that he famously changed his driver head entirely right before the final round of the Pinehurst U.S. Open that he won, despite already being in the lead!

Inside TaylorMade’s Qi4D Prototype

(Image credit: Getty Images/USGA)

Enter TaylorMade. Over six months of clandestine development, it has engineered the Qi4D Proto 200+ to satisfy his demands. Built with a custom 60x Carbon Twist Face, the prototype delivers the increased amount of curvature Bryson requires while ensuring zero-tolerance manufacturing consistency.

(Image credit: USGA Conforming List)

To achieve maximum performance at his speeds, the driver features a distinctive, aerodynamic "toe-shaped" profile, an almost completely smooth sole plate to reduce drag and an extremely forward center of gravity (CG) to kill excessive spin.

TaylorMade released a statement on Thursday through Brian Bazzel, VP of Product Creation, addressing the prototype Bryson is using at Shinnecock.

"The Qi4D 200+ Proto was developed to explore new ideas in aerodynamics, durability and performance created specifically for the high-speed player of today.

"At those speeds, the shape of the face needs to be different. It must be uniquely engineered to maximize speed, start direction and consistency on off-center shots, in a way that complements someone at 200 mph+. Carbon lets us custom form that face with an incredible level of precision. We can do things, and hold tolerances, that you simply can't achieve any other way."

"Bryson DeChambeau wanted a driver that could handle ball speeds north of 200mph and address the unique performance demands that come with swinging at the speed necessary to generate those numbers."

The Trickle-Down Effect: What It Means For Your Game

You might be thinking, “Great, but what does this have to do with me?”, and currently, that is a fairly valid stance with limited options on the table. However, having vigorously tested both Krank driver products and several versions of the LA Golf driver, I can assure you there is something in this.

The Krank Formula Fire driver offers one of the more pronounced face curvatures currently available (Image credit: Future)

Now with one of the "big boys" of the industry delving into the extremities of face curvature, I think we can expect this to be a developing story in the driver space over the next few years. It might not be long before a custom fitter is providing your recommended radius at the end of a fitting as routinely as they would loft and shaft flex.

In the meantime, for those in search of more fairways, I would highly recommend dipping a toe into the Krank Golf driver selection and investigating the effects of face curvature on your driving, or even casting an eye over the Avoda curved face irons which are re-imagining the geometry of iron faces too.

The Avoda curved face irons are looking to bring the curvature principles into the iron sector (Image credit: Future)

With a highly promising opening day at Shinnecock Hills in the books, TaylorMade’s radical prototype may have already vindicated Bryson's mad-scientist approach. If he keeps finding the fairway - and occasionally the pavement - another major championship might just be around the corner.