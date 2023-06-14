Who Is Cara Banks? 14 Things You Didn't Know About Her
Get to know English golf presenter Cara Banks a little better...
Cara Banks is a well known figure in the golf world and one of the sport's best broadcasters, regularly seen on the Golf Channel and NBC Sports out on tour interviewing the world's best players and reporting from the biggest tournaments.
Get to know Banks a little better with these facts...
1. Banks joined the Golf Channel's Morning Drive programme as a co-host in 2015. She has since moved to host Golf Central and Golf Central Live From programs from the sport's biggest events.
2. Prior to moving to Orlando with the Golf Channel, she worked for Golfing World in the UK as a presenter.
3. She has also worked for Live @ Wimbledon covering the tennis grand slam from the All England Lawn Tennis Club.
4. Previously known as Cara Robinson, she married her now-husband Ollie Banks in October 2017.
5. Cara and Ollie have two children together, a son born in 2019 and a daughter born in 2021.
6. She is a keen golfer and often plays at former Open Championship venue Royal Cinque Ports Golf Club in Kent when she is back home in England.
7. She hosted the 2017 World Golf Hall of Fame Ceremony as well as the 2017 Solheim Cup Opening Ceremony.
8. As well as her work for the Golf Channel, she has commentated for BBC 5 Live at The Open and also appears on Sky Sports.
9. She enjoys skiing.
10. Cara played most of her golf at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando before the Golf Channel relocated to the NBC Sports HQ in Stamford, Connecticut.
11. She has also presented Premier League football for NBC Sports as well as the Olympics.
12. She lists her passions as sport, fitness, travel, food & wine.
13. She is 6'1" tall.
14. Her TV inspiration was British presenter Davina McCall, who notably presenting Big Brother among many other big shows.
