When can I buy the 2022 Cobra LTDx driver...and how much does it cost?!

When can I buy the 2022 Cobra LTDx driver?

Cobra has announced its new range of drivers for 2022 - the LTDx. The LTDx range of drivers follow on from the Radspeed drivers in 2021 and the Speedzone drivers from 2020. The new LTX range is already a contender for the best golf driver of 2022.

Cobra has launched four driver heads in the LTDx range, the standard LTDx, the LTDx Max, LTDx LS and Women's LTDx Max. For those already eyeing up an upgrade ahead of the 2022 season, the good news is the LTDx driver is already listed for preorder at retailers in the US and UK.

The key date for when the product will reach retail (and you'll be able to see it for yourself in the flesh) is February 11th 2022.

What to expect from the Cobra LTDx drivers

There are three heads in the LTDx driver family and pretty much every golfer should be able to find a head that suits their game. While the standard LTDx will look to suit the widest range of golfers possible, the LTDx Max is the maximum forgiveness model with a draw bias and the LTDx LS will offer a lower spin option. There is also the Women's LTDx Max that shares all the same technology as the men's but with different shaft and length options.

Take a look at our video review below where Neil Tappin tests all three drivers in the LTDx range.

How much does the Cobra LTDx driver cost?

Cobra drivers have traditionally started with a RRP below that of the comparative TaylorMade Stealth and Callaway Rogue ST models. This year's release is no different and you should expect to see all three heads in the Cobra LTDx drivers costing $499 in the US and £399 in the UK.

(Image credit: Future)

What is the stock shaft in the LTDx?

All of the LTDx drivers in right and left handed dexterity. The LTDx driver comes with a choice of four premium aftermarket shafts including: MCA Tensei AV Raw White 65, HZRDUS RDX Blue 60, the HZRDUS Smoke iM1060 and UST Helium Nanocore.

The LTDx Max driver comes with a choice of three premium aftermarket shafts: Project X HZRDUS RDX Blue 60; the HZRDUS Smoke iM1060 and the UST Helium Nanocore.

The LTDx LS driver comes with a choice of three premium aftermarket shafts including MCA Tensei AV Raw White 65; Project X HZRDUS RDX Blue 60 and Project X HZRDUS Smoke iM1060. It is also worth noting that all LTDx drivers are available in a Tour Length offering, featuring a shorter shaft length - 44.50” - than the standard 45.5”.

(Image credit: Future)

FAQ

When will the Cobra LTDx drivers be released? All four LTDx drivers will be available from 11th February 2022 worldwide.