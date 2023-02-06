What Is Rickie Fowler's Net Worth?
Find out what former Players champion, Rickie Fowler, is worth here
Rickie Fowler is one of the most recognizable names on the golf scene and, thanks to his success and personality, one of the most marketable golfers in the modern era, with the American possessing a number of sponsors and partners.
A former Players Championship winner, Fowler has multiple victories on the PGA Tour and has finished inside the top 30 of the FedEx Cup standings on many occasions. In that time period, Fowler has accumulated a significant amount of cash and, in this piece, we take a look at just how much. Check out Fowler's net worth here.
VIDEO: THINGS YOU DIDN'T KNOW ABOUT RICKIE FOWLER
Although Fowler's last victory on the PGA Tour circuit came in 2019, he has still amassed over $42.5 million in prize money alone on the Tour. This puts him inside the top 20 of the PGA Tour's career money list.
His best season to date came in 2016 - 17, when Fowler claimed over $6 million in prize money. This included 10 top 10 finishes and also doesn't factor in his results from FedEx Cup finals where Fowler has made it to the Tour Championship on many occasions.
His biggest paycheck from playing, we believe, came at the 2015 Players Championship, where he banked $1.8 million. However, with a string of big results in Major championships, it is likely he may have secured a similar pay off in one of those events. It is worth noting that Fowler is only one of three players to have finished in the top 5 in all four majors in one calendar year, along with Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.
Moving to sponsors and, being one of the most marketable golfers in the world, Fowler has a number of huge and recognizable sponsors. We believe the American is sponsored by TaylorMade, Cobra, Rolex, Puma, Mercedes-Benz, Farmers Insurance and Rocket Mortgage.
Fowler has been a Cobra staff player for a number of years, as well as donning Puma apparel, with the American famed for his Sunday Orange look at events. Although its unclear how much these deals are worth, it is reported that his net worth stands at around $40 million.
