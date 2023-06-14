Fowler, Spieth And Thomas In Talks To Become Part Owners Of Leeds United
The Americans are interested in investing in the Yorkshire Club as part of the takeover bid
A trio of the biggest names in golf are in talks to invest in one of the biggest football clubs in Britain.
On the eve of the 123rd US Open, Ricke Fowler revealed he, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are interested in being part of the imminent takeover of Leeds United by American investment group, 49ers Enterprises.
Asked by Sky Sports if he was technically now a part owner of Leeds, Fowler said: "Not yet, technically. There is the group that's moving forward with being involved with Leeds. Myself, JT (Justin Thomas) and Jordan [Spieth] potentially will be a part of it."
Probed jokingly if veteran caddie and lifelong Leeds fan Billy Foster had been involved in recruiting the three Americans, Fowler added: "He didn't know about it from the start but we told him after knowing that he's a huge Leeds United supporter.
"So yeah, it's cool to have those opportunities. I know we're looking into it and yeah, it will be fun if we get to be a part of it. If not, we'll continue to root for Leeds to see if we can help out Billy."
BREAKING: Rickie Fowler has exclusively revealed to Sky Sports News that he is looking to become an investor in Leeds United amid the 49ers takeover ⛳⚽ pic.twitter.com/sIvrQeAK5oJune 14, 2023
It wouldn't be the first time famous names have decided to invest in British football clubs. Most recently, American actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought Wrexham and oversaw the team's National League win last season that earned them promotion back to League Two for the first time since 2007-08.
Should Fowler, Spieth and Thomas prove successful, they'll be hoping to achieve something similar after Leeds were relegated from the Premier League to the Championship on the last day of the season.
The Yorkshire club is famed for the atmosphere fans generate at Elland Road, with Fowler admitting that is one of the things he's looking forward to experiencing most.
"That would be great," Fowler continued. "Obviously they got relegated but to be able to go to a Premier League game, the Champions League, any of that. You call it football over there, we call it soccer here, but it's a massive sport.
"I feel like it's continuing to get bigger in the states but since I haven't been to a game, don't have the true appreciation until actually being able to go and be there and feel that energy."
Fowler is at Los Angeles Country Club for the third men's Major of the year and gets his first round underway alongside Justin Rose and Jason Day at 8.02am local time (4.02pm BST).
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform producing football reports, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1. However, he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing and now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (15°)
Driving iron: Titleist U500 (17°)
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro '19 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider X
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
-
-
'Not Going To Avoid Elephant In The Room' - Mike Whan Confident Merger Won't Overshadow US Open
The USGA chief is confident that merger talk won't overshadow this year's US Open once the action begins
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
US Open To Feature 30% Fewer Commercial Breaks After 'Overwhelming' Fan Comments
USGA CEO Mike Whan has acted after complaints last year over the amount of commercial breaks during the US Open broadcast
By Elliott Heath • Published