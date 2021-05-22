Get to know PGA Tour player Charley Hoffman a little better with these 19 facts

19 Things You Didn’t Know About Charley Hoffman

Holding your own on the PGA Tour has never been harder. Every year a raft of new talent emerges to challenge the old guard. That makes Charley Hoffman‘s 15-year stint all the more impressive.

The 44-year-old has had an very good career to this point and is showing no signs of slowing down. Get to know the American a little better with these 19 facts.

1. Hoffman was born on December 27, 1976 in San Diego, California

2. He began playing golf at the age of 7 with Bill Lunde’s grandfather

3. He won the California High School State Championship in 1994 and 1995, becoming the first player to win it twice

4. He graduated from Poway high school in 1995

5. Such was his talent as a youngster, Hoffman qualified for the Buick Invitational three times as an amateur

6. In 1998, Hoffman was a member of the 1998 NCAA team at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas

7. His team-mates at University included Chris Riley, Chad Campbell, Bill Lunde and Adam Scott

8. He graduated in 2000 with a bachelor’s degree in communications before turning pro

9. Hoffman struggled initially on the Buy.com Tour, now the Korn Ferry, making just four of 19 cuts in 2001

10. His breakthrough year came in 2005 when he recorded a runner-up finish and eight top-10s to earn $212,322 and get his PGA Tour card for 2006

11. Hoffman finished 82nd on the 2006 money list before winning for the first time at the 2007 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic. The play-off victory took him inside the top 100 in the world rankings for the first time

12. In 2009, Hoffman married wife Stacey, whom he had known since graduating from Poway High School

13. A second PGA Tour win wouldn’t come until 2010 at the Deutsche Bank Championship

14. He recorded further PGA Tour wins at the 2015 OHL Classic at Mayakoba and 2016 Valero Texas Open

15. At the 2015 Masters, Hoffman fired a a first-round 65 to lead by four – the biggest lead after one round since 1941. He went on to finish in a tie for 22nd place after a closing 78

16. His best major result came in 2017 when he finished on his own in eighth place at the US Open at Erin Hills

17. The 44-year-old was picked to represent USA in the 2017 Presidents Cup

18. He reached a career-high 20th in the world rankings, also in 2017

19. Hoffman’s hobbies include snow skiing, jet skiing and barbecuing