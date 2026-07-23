'I Think My Era Of The Old-Fashioned Club Professional Is Dying Out' – Retiring 45-Year St Enodoc Pro On The Substantial Changes He's Witnessed

When Nick Williams took the head pro job at St Enodoc Golf Club in Cornwall, Ronald Reagan had recently been sworn in as US President, Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer had just announced their engagement and forthcoming marriage and Tom Watson was about to win The Masters… Get the picture? It was a while ago!

If you can’t get it from the clues, Nick moved into the role as St Enodoc’s head professional in early 1981. Now, after 45 years in the position, he is stepping down and will officially retire in October.

Nick’s has been an incredible career and he has seen both St Enodoc Golf Club and the role of the club professional change significantly during the last five decades.

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I had the chance to speak with Nick to find out more about his time at the famous Cornish club, to hear about the highlights and the challenges of his career and to find out what he plans to do next.

Nick Williams on the 17th tee St Enodoc (Image credit: St Enodoc)

How did you come to take the job at St Enodoc?

I started on the 16th of March 1981. I had been the head teaching pro at St Mellion. I was just 24 at the time. A couple of the members at St Enodoc used to come for coaching and they encouraged me to apply for the head pro job at their club.

It had come up as another long-serving St Enodoc professional, Ernie Goodman, was stepping down (Goodman was head pro from 1956 to 1981).

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I came for an interview and after discussions they decided the job was mine.

What was the club like then?

I wondered what I’d got myself in for at first. It was all rather old-fashioned. Lots of Brigadiers and Colonels. Not much golf was played. They probably played more bridge! A medal competition would only get about 10 entrants.