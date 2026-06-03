Golf Channel’s Paige Mackenzie: How LPGA Can Capture Millions Of PGA Tour Fans

Paige Mackenzie’s life has always been defined by a deep connection to the game of golf. From a standout amateur career at the University of Washington to a gruelling but rewarding decade competing as a touring professional on the LPGA Tour, she has faced the ultimate highs and lows of elite sport.

Today, Paige Mackenzie is widely recognised as one of broadcasting's sharpest mind-analysts on Golf Channel and NBC, seamlessly breaking down complex swing mechanics and analytical trends for fans worldwide.

We sat down with the proud Washingtonian to discuss her transition to the studio, the dynamic of having her brother on the bag at the US Women's Open, and her insightful views on how to better market, broadcast, and grow the women’s game

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You’ve had quite a journey from a top-ranked amateur to a pro career, and now a successful broadcaster. When you reflect on that transition, what comes to mind?

The brief answer is that I’m really happy to have gone through everything required in professional golf to end up exactly where I am today. Professional golf is not always awesome; it is incredibly hard. I went through back surgery, suffered multiple injuries, and dealt with the mental frustration of banging my head against the wall trying to get better without seeing the results on the leaderboard.

But I landed in a place I absolutely love. I thrive on being part of a team, and every television show I do is a massive team effort. I vividly remember watching an old Feherty episode where someone asked David a similar question. He said he felt like he played professional golf just to get to his broadcasting career. In a lot of respects, I feel the exact same way. I learned a lot of tough lessons along the way, and I’m just glad I can use that accumulated knowledge in my post-playing career.

Paige Mackenzie hits a tee shot during the 2013 Kraft Nabisco Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Do you still play recreationally?

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I do. My husband, Jonathan Boyd, and I play quite a bit of couples' golf at our home club, Silverleaf in Scottsdale. The only problem is we can’t officially win any of the club events because I don’t currently hold an active handicap!

Is your husband a good player? Did you have a hand in teaching him?

For someone who didn’t grow up playing golf, he’s excellent. He is incredibly athletic, which makes him a great student to work with. He’s down to about a 12 handicap now.

He actually has a strong baseball background, so I am very proud of the fact that I successfully taught him how to hit a draw. That can be notoriously difficult for former baseball players because of the way they hold off their hands through impact. I've been learning more about baseball mechanics lately because my two boys play and my husband coaches their team. Because baseball players are used to an impact position that feels more like hitting a block in golf terms, they really struggle to turn the clubface over.

Your brother Brock caddied for you at a few pivotal moments, including the 2005 US Women's Open. What was that dynamic like?

With caddies in general, until you build a deep level of trust, you tend to tiptoe around each other. A caddie might be afraid of saying the wrong thing, or they haven't quite earned your implicit trust to tell you exactly what they think without getting in your head.

With my brother, there was an immediate baseline of trust because I knew exactly how good he was. In 2005, Brock was the number-one ranked men's collegiate player in the country. I always looked up to him.

I remember a specific shot during that US Open at Cherry Hills. I was just off the side of the green and felt completely stuck. I looked at him and asked, "How do I hit this?" Right there, in the middle of a major championship, he took my club, stood over the ball, and physically demonstrated the exact technique I needed to execute the shot. That is a level of immediate, absolute trust you simply cannot replicate with a caddie who just steps into your life.

Paige Mackenzie and her brother-cum-caddie Brock during the US Women's Open Championship in 2005 (Image credit: Getty Images)

How did you transition into broadcasting?

My very first week on television was during the 2012 Tour Championship. I had played a full season on tour but didn't qualify for the finale, so Golf Channel asked me to guest appear on Golf Central. Honestly, I thought I was horrible!

But, much like playing a bad round of golf, you look back and analyse what you could have done better. About six months later, I missed out on qualifying for the 2013 US Women's Open at Sebonack. The producers at Morning Drive called and asked if I would cover the event for a week.

That was a totally different, transformative experience because it was an ensemble cast. I felt incredibly comfortable being part of a team. I vividly remember telling a story on air about playing a brutal Saturday round at Black Wolf Run when Na-yeon Choi won. I was trying to describe just how punishing a US Open layout is and what it does to you mentally. I told the audience that after my round, I stopped at a gas station on the way to the hotel, bought a six-pack of beer, cracked one open right in the parking lot, and drank it before I even walked through the lobby doors.

During the commercial break, the entire crew was dying laughing. They said, "That was amazing!" and I realised that was the most authentic version of myself I had ever put on television. That honesty is what the audience connected with.

Paige Mackenzie at the 2024 Chevron Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

You've been in television for over a decade now. How do you keep your perspective fresh on a sport that has dominated your entire life?

Remarkably, that part doesn't feel overly challenging. For the first several years, my job on Morning Drive was figuring out what I knew instinctively as a professional and translating it to the amateur viewer, explaining things like how a specific lie dictates a specific shot.

Now, my role on shows like Live From and Golf Central is much more analytical, which completely suits my personality. I love digging into the data, finding trends, and figuring out the puzzle of what a winner typically does at a specific major venue.

I have a highly systematic approach now. I keep detailed Excel spreadsheets for every single tournament I cover. Year after year, I can refer back to my own data breakdowns and notes. Having that decade-long baseline of data keeps the job fresh every single week.

You are widely praised for your ability to simplify complex swing mechanics for the viewer. Where does that philosophy come from?

My very first golf instructor, Jim Gilbert at Yakima Country Club, taught a beautifully simple method. He always told me: "You only have one really good position at the top of the backswing, and one good position in the follow-through. Everything else in between should be reactionary." I still believe that entirely. If your sequencing is correct, golf is a reactionary sport, just like throwing a football or hitting a baseball, power is generated from the ground up.

Later in my career, I chased more technical instruction, which unfortunately led to bilateral laminate stress fractures in my back, a bulging disc, and severe nerve issues. I recovered through extensive fascia tissue work, which naturally altered my swing.

(Image credit: USA Sports)

My guiding principle now is that your body always moves along the path of least resistance. If you are trying to force your club into a specific geometric position that your body lacks the physical range of motion to achieve, you will cause injury.

I spent a medical redshirt year in college learning that lesson. Once I did the proper body work to create mobility in my hips and thoracic spine, the pressure left my lumbar, and all the swing changes I had been fighting for simply fell into place naturally. We all have physical restrictions. If you are forcing a club into a specific position, it’s probably a bad fit for your natural anatomy.

The LPGA Tour has seen immense parity, with very few dominant, repeat winners in recent seasons. Does the tour need a singular, dominant figure to thrive?

It’s interesting. At the beginning of the season, I was looking closely at the data surrounding Jeeno Thitikul and Nelly Korda. Looking at the World Ranking point differentials, Jeeno was actually a dominant number one by every statistical measure, even if the trophies were spread around.

In sports, you absolutely need household names, and the biggest challenge the LPGA Tour has faced recently is that its top-ranked stars haven't consistently contended on Sunday afternoons at major championships.

If you look at the men's game, a major leaderboard will frequently feature five or six of the top ten players in the world fighting down the stretch. That solidifies the narrative. When top players don't make the weekend or contend in the biggest events, it hurts the storyline. You can't manufacture a leaderboard, but the LPGA needs its marquee names dominant in the women's Majors.

Is there anything that can be done differently in terms of how women's golf is portrayed on television?

I have a few distinct theories on this. The most common feedback I get from golf fans is that they love watching the LPGA because it is incredibly relatable. When an LPGA player has 150 yards to the pin, she is often hitting a 7-iron. A single-digit amateur golfer looks at that and thinks, "That's exactly what I hit."

But the magic is showing the hidden depth of their skill. While the distance is relatable, the pro is hitting the green in regulation 75% of the time, whereas the amateur is hitting it 40% of the time.

Unlike other major sports leagues, almost the entire television audience for golf actually plays the game. The PGA Tour cannot truly service a playing audience because nobody at home can hit a golf ball like Rory McIlroy.

Therefore, the LPGA has a strategic advantage to cater directly to the golfer who watches, not just the passive fan. I would love to see the broadcasts integrate more instructional learning opportunities over standard human-interest profiles.

Let's see the on-screen graphics detail why a player carries three specific wedges. Let's explain the putting aids they use on the practice green, or share swing tips on social channels. People didn't start tuning in to watch Caitlin Clark because of her childhood backstory; they watched her because she is unbelievably elite at basketball. We need to sell the audience on pure skill.

Caitlin Clark at the pro-am for The Annika (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking of the ‘Caitlin Clark effect,’ does the LPGA need to actively chase outside celebrities and crossover pop-culture appeal to grow?

I’m actually not a big believer in forcing that. I don't think the LPGA needs to exhaust resources trying to capture a non-golfing audience. If the tour focuses on growing its footprint cleanly within the existing golf space, that is more than enough. I don't think we are going to organically pull in millions of fans from the WNBA, but we can absolutely capture the millions of traditional PGA Tour fans who don’t currently watch women's golf.

If you could change one single thing to make the game more enjoyable for the average female amateur, what would it be?

I would mandate that the forward tees at golf courses be set safely under 5,000 yards. Right now, the average everyday woman is hitting significantly longer approach clubs into greens than the average man relative to their clubhead speeds. That is the fundamental reason why the average woman's handicap is statically higher. We drastically need better on-ramps for women in this industry, and a massive part of that comes down to proper, accessible course architecture.