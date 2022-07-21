Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Future AIG Women's Open Venues

AIG Women’s Open, morphed from the Ladies Amateur Stroke Play Championship, was first played in Fulford, York in 1976.

In 2021 Anna Nordqvist won the 45th playing of the event - the 21st as a Major - at Carnoustie, and she will be hoping for further success when the AIG Women’s Open visits Muirfield for the first time from August 4-7, 2022.

But where will the final women’s Major of the season be heading in the coming years?

2023 - Walton Heath

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 47th AIG Women’s Open will be held for the first time at Walton Heath in Surrey. The 120-year-old club has hosted the British Masters and the Senior Open, but this will be the first time hosting the cream of the women’s game. In addition to the Senior Open, Walton Heath staged a famous Ryder Cup clash between Europe and the United States in 1981 and five European Opens. Walton Heath also annually stages the US Open European Qualifier and the Walton Heath Trophy for elite amateurs.

2024 - St Andrews

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2024, the AIG Women’s Open will visit the home of golf, with the Old Course at St Andrews the host for the third time. This will be the first time in 11 years that this tournament has been back to St Andrews, American Stacy Lewis winning her second Major and first Women’s Open title in 2013. Mexican Lorena Ochoa is the other Women’s Open champion crowned at St Andrews, taking the title in 2007. St Andrews hosted the 150th Open Championship in July 2022, when Australian Cameron Smith won his first Major.

2025 - Royal Porthcawl

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

The 49th AIG Women’s Open will be held at Royal Porthcawl in south Wales for the first time in 2025. The club was founded in 1891 and moved to its current site in 1895, and has hosted the Senior Open in 2014 and 2017, as well as the British Masters, Walker Cup and Curtis Cup in the past. It has been suggested that Royal Porthcawl should be added to the rota of courses hosting the Open Championship, becoming the first Welsh host course, and a successful staging of the AIG Women's Open could prove the perfect audition.