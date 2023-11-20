Major Venue Clubhouse Rebuild Costs Exceed $100m After Devastating Fire (And Members Have Been Asked To Help Out)

An increase in subs costs is something many club members will have experienced, and it’s not usually warmly received, especially when that letter from the club comes right at at the start of the year.

Members of Oakland Hills Country Club, however, are being asked to part with a little more than an extra $100-$200 a year.

Following a devastating fire at the famous venue in February 2022, it’s looking like members will have to cover a substantial chunk of money towards a new clubhouse.

According to The Detroit News, rebuilding the iconic clubhouse at the famed club in Michigan is set to cost an eye-watering $104 million.

Oakland Hills Country Club, which hosted the Ryder Cup in 2004 and the US Open on six previous occasions, is scheduled to host America's national Open again in 2034 and 2051.

The historic club will also host the US Women’s Open in 2031 and 2042, as well as next year’s US Junior Amateur.

Quite how the new clubhouse will be looking for that event remains to be seen, but when it does get completed, it sounds as though it will be even more spectacular than the original building.

The iconic Oakland Hills Country Club clubhouse before it was destroyed by fire (Image credit: Getty Images)

The new 110,000 square foot clubhouse will feature a double-decker men’s locker room, workout facility and event space.

For the members, this will come at a price – a pretty hefty one.

In addition to the $48 million insurance settlement, the membership approved a plan to borrow $40 million.

The Detroit News, which obtained a letter sent to the membership by club management, reports that the club’s members were originally hit with a $18,500 bill across two annual payments, and then a further $165 more per month.

The stunning clubhouse looked out over the course (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Unanticipated costs” are two words no one ever likes to hear where building work is concerned, but anyone who’s had work done on their house will appreciate just how much the price of materials has increased in recent times, especially since Covid.

For members of Oakland Hills Country Club, it means that figure might up end rising to as much as $230 more per month instead of the $165 more originally anticipated.

When the new building does get completed, however, Oakland Hills Country Club will surely boast one of the best clubhouses in the world.