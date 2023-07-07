Where Is The 2024 US Women's Open?
The 2024 tournament moves back to a course which first hosted the event in 2015
While the 2023 US Women’s Open was hosted at the historic Pebble Beach for the first time in the tournament’s history, the 2024 edition of the tournament will see a return to a course that has previously hosted the tournament.
Lancaster Country Club was the site of the 2015 US Women’s Open and it has been confirmed that the Pennsylvania course will play host to the tournament again, next year, in 2024.
The course was used as the site for Pennsylvania Open in 2002 and 2007 before holding local qualifying for the 2008 US Women’s Open.
Finally, seven years later, it would host the 70th edition of the US Women’s Open which saw South Korea’s In Gee Chun claim a one-shot victory over felly countrywoman Amy Yang as she won the first of her two Major titles.
Such was Chun’s love for the course and the fans that showed out that week, the 28-year-old went on to found the In Gee Chun Lancaster Country Club Educational Foundation close to the course. The foundation still runs today and provides educational scholarships for local students.
The club itself was established in 1900 and designed by William Flynn, with the course finally opening in 1920. Lancaster was renovated more recently, in 2007, with designer Ron Forse restoring many of the original features built by Flynn.
The property features three nine-hole courses. The Meadowcreek and Dogwood nines combine to form the course on which the Major championship is contested while the final nine-hole course, Highlands, is a standalone circuit.
Speaking at the time of its announcement, Ted Bloom, then president of Lancaster Country Club said: “To host the most prestigious event in women’s golf for the second time is something our club and membership is especially proud of, and we’re honoured the USGA accepted our invitation to host the U.S. Women’s Open in 2024.
“We have incredibly special memories from 2015, when we crowned a worthy champion in In Gee Chun, someone who has become an important member of our community. We look forward to working with the USGA and the entire Lancaster community to host another memorable championship.”
The course features rolling terrain that navigates around and across a meandering stream which is present throughout the course. The fairways feature many bunkers with the greens also well-protected by sand hazards, bunkers and drop-offs.
With that in mind, and as with all US Women’s Opens, it should provide a stern test that will demand accuracy, patience and creative shotmaking from the best women’s golfers.
US WOMEN'S OPEN FUTURE VENUES
- 2024 - Lancaster Country Club, Pennslyvania
- 2025 - Erin Hills, Wisconsin
- 2026 - Riviera Country Club, California
- 2027 - Inverness Club, Ohio
- 2028, 2023 - Oakmont Country Club, Pennslyvania
- 2029 - Pinehurst Resort and Country Club, North Carolina
- 2030 - Interlachen Country Club, Minnesota
- 2031, 2042 - Oakland Hills Country Club, Michigan
- 2032 - Los Angeles Country Club, California
- 2034, 2046 - Merion Golf Club, Pennslyvania
- 2035, 2040, 2048 - Pebble Beach, California
