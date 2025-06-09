'Carnage Coming At Oakmont...Buckle Up!' - Players Highlight Brutal Oakmont Rough In Store For US Open
Ben Griffin joined Bryson DeChambeau in showcasing just how deep the Oakmont rough is that players will face at the US Open
It wouldn't be the US Open without players positing videos on social media of how thick the rough is, and that's especially true for Oakmont this week which looks a real headache.
It's been a wet start to the week at the 125th US Open with rain falling at Oakmont as players arrive in Pennsylvania to tackle the toughest test in golf.
Oakmont offers up the traditional US Open test, as it's long with thick rough lining the fairways and greens that will be rapid even with all the rain.
And the players getting their first glimpses of the course have been quick to showcase just how thick the rough is at Oakmont - which will now of course be wet and even more difficult to get out of.
PGA Tour winner Ben Griffin was one of those, as he posted a video dropping a golf ball into the rough and then seeing it disappear into the lush green darkness.
The five-inch rough around Oakmont is thick - very thick - and golf balls will be taking that now familiar dip down deep into the undergrowth if players stray off line.
Escaping and trying to hold these quick greens was always going to be tough - but with the rain that's been falling it just got even tougher.
🚨😳⛳️ #LOOK — Ben Griffin shows off the thick, 5+ inch rough at Oakmont’s 1st hole. U.S. Open week is officially upon us.(Via bengriffingolf / TT) pic.twitter.com/oqKvwFNajHJune 8, 2025
Griffin isn't the only player who has some something to say about the Oakmont rough though, as defending champion Bryson DeChambeau paid an earlier visit and was shocked at how tough it was.
Being Bryson, he made a full YouTube video all about how tough Oakmont would play when he made his visit - so he'll at least have some idea of what's awaiting him when he arrives to defend his title.
DeChambeau said Oakmont had been set up so that is was “the hardest this golf course could ever play right now” which was saying something - and that's even before the rain.
And Korn Ferry Tour player James Nicholas was another to showcase the rough on social media, posting a video of him trying to hack out with a wedge.
Nicholas put a caption on his video that many players would agree with this week, as he wrote "Carnage coming at Oakmont...buckle up!"
