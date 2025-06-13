What Is The Highest Cut At The US Open?

When Dustin Johnson was asked what was the hardest course he's ever played before the 2025 US Open, he said, "Probably this one."

The 2016 US Open champion, whose triumph came at this year's host venue, Oakmont Country Club, definitely wasn't lying.

Its thick rough, lightning greens and tight fairways make for what is one of the toughest courses in America and is a perfect example of what a US Open location should look like.

Even the legendary Arnold Palmer recognised how tricky the Pennsylvania track is, saying, "You can hit all 72 greens in the Open at Oakmont and not come close to winning."

If that doesn't signify how hard the course is, I don't know what does.

So, how high will the US Open cut line be this week and will it come close to the highest in the Major's history?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What Are The Highest Cut Lines In US Open History?

Since the Second World War, the highest 36-hole cut seen at the Major is a 155, 15-over-par. This was way back in 1955 at the Olympic Club in San Francisco.

The next highest was 14-over-par at Southern Hills Country Club in 1958. Pebble Beach in 1972 and this year's host Oakmont Country Club, are joint-third in the list at 10-over-par, with the latter being far more recent than the other occasions at the top of the list, in 2007.

This is a stark comparison to the lowest 36-hole cut lines, with two of the top three lowest totals coming in the last three years.

In 2023, at The Los Angeles Country Club, the cut line was two-over-par and in 2022, the line was three-over-par, at The Country Club in Brookline.

Over the past 20 years, although there have been some very high cut lines, only once has it hit double digits. That was back in 2007 as mentioned above.

Not surprisingly for a US Open, not once has the cut line been level-par or lower, signifying how hard its courses and setups really are. The lowest cut line seen in this time was back in 2017 at Erin Hills, where it sat at one-over-par.

US Open Cut Lines: Last 20 Years