What Is The Highest Cut At The US Open?
Regarded as one of the trickiest golf courses in America, Oakmont Country Club plays host to the 2025 US Open but what will cut line be?
When Dustin Johnson was asked what was the hardest course he's ever played before the 2025 US Open, he said, "Probably this one."
The 2016 US Open champion, whose triumph came at this year's host venue, Oakmont Country Club, definitely wasn't lying.
Its thick rough, lightning greens and tight fairways make for what is one of the toughest courses in America and is a perfect example of what a US Open location should look like.
Even the legendary Arnold Palmer recognised how tricky the Pennsylvania track is, saying, "You can hit all 72 greens in the Open at Oakmont and not come close to winning."
If that doesn't signify how hard the course is, I don't know what does.
So, how high will the US Open cut line be this week and will it come close to the highest in the Major's history?
What Are The Highest Cut Lines In US Open History?
Since the Second World War, the highest 36-hole cut seen at the Major is a 155, 15-over-par. This was way back in 1955 at the Olympic Club in San Francisco.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The next highest was 14-over-par at Southern Hills Country Club in 1958. Pebble Beach in 1972 and this year's host Oakmont Country Club, are joint-third in the list at 10-over-par, with the latter being far more recent than the other occasions at the top of the list, in 2007.
This is a stark comparison to the lowest 36-hole cut lines, with two of the top three lowest totals coming in the last three years.
In 2023, at The Los Angeles Country Club, the cut line was two-over-par and in 2022, the line was three-over-par, at The Country Club in Brookline.
Over the past 20 years, although there have been some very high cut lines, only once has it hit double digits. That was back in 2007 as mentioned above.
Not surprisingly for a US Open, not once has the cut line been level-par or lower, signifying how hard its courses and setups really are. The lowest cut line seen in this time was back in 2017 at Erin Hills, where it sat at one-over-par.
US Open Cut Lines: Last 20 Years
- 2024: +5, Pinehurst
- 2023: +2, Los Angeles Country Club
- 2022: +3, The Country Club, Brookline
- 2021: +4, Torrey Pines
- 2020: +6, Winged Foot
- 2019: +2, Pebble Beach
- 2018: +8, Shinnecock Hills
- 2017: +1, Erin Hills
- 2016: +6, Oakmont Country Club
- 2015: +5, Chambers Bay
- 2014: +5, Pinehurst
- 2013: +8, Merion
- 2012: +8, The Olympic Club
- 2011: +4, Congressional Country Club
- 2010: +7, Pebble Beach
- 2009: +4, Bethpage Black
- 2008: +7, Torrey Pines
- 2007: +10, Oakmont Country Club
- 2006: +9, Winged Foot
- 2005: +8, Pinehurst
Euan has just finished a BA Sports Journalism degree at the University of Brighton and is currently working with the news team at Golf Monthly. He would love a career in Golf and is looking to expand his journalistic skills while learning from some of the best golf writers in the industry.
His time at university has granted him access to top sporting venues, such as reporting on an England women's football match held at the AMEX stadium and multiple reporting opportunities at racecourses such as Goodwood and Kempton Park.
A keen golfer throughout his childhood, Euan currently plays off a handicap of 13.6 and is a member of the Dyke Golf Club near Brighton, UK. His fondest golfing memory to date would be playing the stunning Faldo and O’Connor Jnr. Courses at Amendoeira Golf Resort.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
US Open Challenger Thriston Lawrence On Visa Issue That Led To Canadian Open Withdrawal And What He's Finding Difficult About PGA Tour Rookie Season
South African Thriston Lawrence recorded an impressive three-under-par 67 on the first day at the 2025 US Open
-
Could JJ Spaun Actually Win The US Open?
After an incredible first round in the 2025 US Open at Oakmont Country Club, JJ Spaun tops the leaderboard but what are his chances of winning?
-
US Open Challenger Thriston Lawrence On Visa Issue That Led To Canadian Open Withdrawal And What He's Finding Difficult About PGA Tour Rookie Season
South African Thriston Lawrence recorded an impressive three-under-par 67 on the first day at the 2025 US Open
-
Could JJ Spaun Actually Win The US Open?
After an incredible first round in the 2025 US Open at Oakmont Country Club, JJ Spaun tops the leaderboard but what are his chances of winning?
-
Rory McIlroy Continues To Skip Media... And It's Not A Good Look
McIlroy has not spoken to the press after any of his first rounds in the three Majors so far this year after once again skipping media at the US Open
-
‘From The First Weekend In April Until About Last Week, You Didn’t Want To Be Around Me. It Drove Me Nuts. It Ate At Me. I Haven’t Been Happy. It’s Been Very Irritating’ – Brooks Koepka Opens Up On Struggles
Brooks Koepka opened up on the frustrations of some poor recent Major performances after bouncing back in the first round of the US Open
-
LIV Golf Leaderboard At The 2025 US Open
A total of 14 LIV Golfers are present at Oakmont Country Club, with all enduring different levels of success over the first round at the US Open
-
WATCH: Patrick Reed Makes Fourth Albatross In US Open History
The LIV Golfer became just the fourth player in US Open history to make an albatross during the first round at Oakmont
-
When Did An Amateur Golfer Last Win A Major Championship?
It has been almost a century since an amateur last won a Major in the men's game while one female amateur tasted Major success slightly more recently...
-
The Rule Change Six Years Ago That Allows LIV Golf’s Jose Luis Ballester Into The US Open Field
Despite turning professional in June of this year, Ballester is still able to play in the US Open following his US Amateur victory back in August 2024