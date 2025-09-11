The Secret To A Good Club Fitting: You Have To Ask These 5 Questions

If you attend a custom fit appointment at a golf club or store there is undoubtedly a certain level of expectation of the service you’ll receive. Most golfers anticipate being spoon-fed all the information they need to know by an expert and told what clubs to buy.

However, sadly this isn’t always the case and they walk away from a custom fitting experience feeling a little disappointed with the results and uncertain about what to buy from the store.

I have certainly held this sentiment in the past. Without naming and shaming shops, I’ve experienced merchandising teams who were disinterested in my skill level or requirements and simply saw a woman browsing clubs as an opportunity to sell.

I’ve been told on more than one occasion that I’ll suit a ladies flex driver when in reality I know different because I’ve attended comprehensive custom fits with some of the leading equipment manufacturers in the business. I’m a much stronger hitter than I look and I need to use at least an A-flex (senior) and often a regular flex shaft is suitable.

It’s natural to feel awkward and a little intimidated when you are learning to play golf. As a beginner, you don’t want to look silly in a shop by asking what may feel like an easy question because you don’t have the experience to understand all the labels yet.

Ping provides an expert custom fitting experience (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Don’t be afraid to ask retail assistants for help. The best comparison I can make is going for a free bra fitting in Marks & Spencers. I’ll never forget the shock I felt when I found out that I was actually two sizes different from the bra I was buying. Yet there are probably thousands of women who have never had a bra fitting, buying the wrong size every year.

Likewise with golf equipment. Don’t assume that one size fits all. We are all different, with different swing types and speeds. We all play different types of courses too. If you go armed with this information to share in a store, along with a simple set of questions to ask a fitter before they hand you a club to try, you’ll have a head start on getting maximum benefits from the experience.

What Should A Fitter Ask?

A golf custom fitter should ask about your skill level, goals, and physical condition, including any injuries or limitations. These experts should examine your current equipment, get you to hit shots with your own clubs to determine your typical shot shape and ask you about the playing conditions at your home course to understand the type of equipment that you need.

Put all together, this information will guide the fitter along with measurements they take from a launch monitor analysing your swing. They will then select club components like heads, shafts, and grips to find the best combination for your game.

Helpful Things To Tell Your Fitter

How often you play

Your golfing background and your goals. What you want to achieve from your golf

What means the most to you - more distance or accuracy?

If you have any injuries or restrictions with your swing movement

5 Essential Questions To Ask Your Fitter