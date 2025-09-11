The Secret To A Good Club Fitting: You Have To Ask These 5 Questions
Club fitting isn't just about what you're told. It's about what you ask
If you attend a custom fit appointment at a golf club or store there is undoubtedly a certain level of expectation of the service you’ll receive. Most golfers anticipate being spoon-fed all the information they need to know by an expert and told what clubs to buy.
However, sadly this isn’t always the case and they walk away from a custom fitting experience feeling a little disappointed with the results and uncertain about what to buy from the store.
I have certainly held this sentiment in the past. Without naming and shaming shops, I’ve experienced merchandising teams who were disinterested in my skill level or requirements and simply saw a woman browsing clubs as an opportunity to sell.
I’ve been told on more than one occasion that I’ll suit a ladies flex driver when in reality I know different because I’ve attended comprehensive custom fits with some of the leading equipment manufacturers in the business. I’m a much stronger hitter than I look and I need to use at least an A-flex (senior) and often a regular flex shaft is suitable.
It’s natural to feel awkward and a little intimidated when you are learning to play golf. As a beginner, you don’t want to look silly in a shop by asking what may feel like an easy question because you don’t have the experience to understand all the labels yet.
Don’t be afraid to ask retail assistants for help. The best comparison I can make is going for a free bra fitting in Marks & Spencers. I’ll never forget the shock I felt when I found out that I was actually two sizes different from the bra I was buying. Yet there are probably thousands of women who have never had a bra fitting, buying the wrong size every year.
Likewise with golf equipment. Don’t assume that one size fits all. We are all different, with different swing types and speeds. We all play different types of courses too. If you go armed with this information to share in a store, along with a simple set of questions to ask a fitter before they hand you a club to try, you’ll have a head start on getting maximum benefits from the experience.
What Should A Fitter Ask?
A golf custom fitter should ask about your skill level, goals, and physical condition, including any injuries or limitations. These experts should examine your current equipment, get you to hit shots with your own clubs to determine your typical shot shape and ask you about the playing conditions at your home course to understand the type of equipment that you need.
Put all together, this information will guide the fitter along with measurements they take from a launch monitor analysing your swing. They will then select club components like heads, shafts, and grips to find the best combination for your game.
Helpful Things To Tell Your Fitter
- How often you play
- Your golfing background and your goals. What you want to achieve from your golf
- What means the most to you - more distance or accuracy?
- If you have any injuries or restrictions with your swing movement
5 Essential Questions To Ask Your Fitter
- What driver will give me the most accuracy?
- Is there a shaft that will improve my consistency and control?
- What grip size will suit my hand size and can you show me a choice of different grips so I can try the feel (softer/tackier or firmer feel)?
- What’s my clubhead speed and swing speed and can you explain to me what shafts I will suit?
- My budget is X, can you recommend clubs that will give me maximum performance throughout the set if my goal is to get better, get more enjoyment from the game and play more consistently
Carly Frost is one of the golf industry’s best-known female writers, having worked for golf magazines for over 20 years. As a consistent three-handicapper who plays competitive club golf at Parkstone and the Isle of Purbeck courses in Dorset every week, Carly is well-versed in what lady golfers love. Her passion for golf and skill at writing combine to give her an unbeatable insight into the ladies game.
Carly’s role at Golf Monthly is to help deliver thorough and accurate ladies equipment reviews, buying advice and comparisons to help you find exactly what you are looking for. So whether it’s the latest driver, set of irons, golf ball, pair of shoes or even an outfit, Carly will help you decide what to buy. Over the years she has been fortunate to play some of the greatest courses in the world, ranking Sea Island, Georgia, USA, among her favourite golf resorts. Carly's aptly-named son Hogan is already hitting the ball as far as mum and will undoubtedly be a name to watch out for in the future.
Carly is a keen competitor and her list of golfing achievements are vast. She is a former winner of the South West of England Ladies Intermediate Championship, a three-time winner of the European Media Masters and she once beat an entire start-sheet of men to the title of Times Corporate World Golf Champion. She has played for both the Dorset and Surrey County Ladies first teams and is known for her excellent track record at matchplay.
Carly holds the ladies course record (68) at her home club Parkstone and her lowest competition round (seven-under-par 65) was carded in the pro-am of the Irish Ladies Open at Killeen Castle, playing alongside Solheim Cup superstar Anna Nordqvist. Although her current handicap index has crept up to 3.7 since Covid she has her sights firmly set on achieving that elusive scratch handicap and hopefully playing for her country when she’s 50.
Carly’s current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Epic Max, 10.5°
Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM2, 15°
Hybrids: Titleist TS2, 19°, 21°, 24°
Irons: Mizuno JPX900, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX, 52°, 56° and 58°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura X5
Ball: 2021 Callaway Ladies SuperSoft
