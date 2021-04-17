Stewart Cink's son Reagan has been his dad's permanent caddie since Novemeber 2020. Get to know him here.

Who Is Stewart Cink’s Caddie?

Stewart Cink has had a lot of success throughout his career, including victory at the 2009 Open Championship.

After his Open win, it would be 4,074 days before his next victory, the Safeway Open. Cink’s win would be an extra special one, though; not only had he claimed his first victory in 10 years, but his son, Reagan, was actually caddying for him.

After the victory in September, Cink would employ Reagan as his full-time caddie in November 2020, with the pair enjoying many successes.

Reagan, who had been living at home with his parents during the Covid-19 pandemic, had graduated from Georgia Tech and was saving money for his upcoming wedding.

When golf announced it’s return, Reagan told his dad he’d like to caddie for him at an event, the event that Cink decided on was the Safeway Open and the rest, they say, is history.

Cink credited his son with being a calming influence throughout the tournament, as the American shot a final round of 7-under-par to win the event by two strokes over Harry Higgs.

The victory wouldn’t be a fluke however, with the father-and-son teaming up again at the next event, the Sanderson Farms Championship, with a final round 65 good enough for a T12th finish.

After the tournament had ended, Reagan would return to his normal job, working as a member of the technology product management team at Delta Airlines.

With Cink’s regular caddie Kip Henley returning to the bag, the American’s results would drop, with a final round 81 meaning a T-64th finish at the Shriners Hospitals For Children Open.

After a few weeks off, Reagan would be back on the bag for the Bermuda Championship, with a stunning final round of 64 producing a T4th finish.

After the run of good results, Cink decided to hire his son as a full time caddie, saying to Reagan: “This has been really fun. You’re supposed to go back to work next week, but maybe this is the right time for you to push work back for a year. I like you caddying and I think you’re having a good time and you’re good at it.”

Cink added: “He’s not just a guest caddie, he’s not just a family member out there carrying the bag. He understands golf really well and he understands me and he’s been a real asset to me in maybe like a little bit of an intangible kind of way.

“I just feel really calm out there with him. I know that when he’s standing across with the bag and after we’ve made our decision, I know that he has like full trust and 100 percent confidence that I’m going to be able to do what we just talked about doing.”