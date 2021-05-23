We take a look at who the professional gofer is married to.

Who Is Stewart Cink’s Wife?

Who is the multiple-time PGA Tour winner and 2009 Open Champion married to? Let’s take a look.

Stewart Cink is married to Lisa Cink with the ceremony taking place back in 1993.

We believe the pair met whilst both attending Florence High School in Alabama. In fact Cink reportedly went out with several of Lisa’s friends before they got together.

After high school they went to different colleges, Cink went to Georgia Tech, and Lisa went to Auburn but they have both acknowledged that it was at this point they knew it was more than a friendship. Eventually Lisa transferred to Georgia Tech and they would get married at the age of 20.

They now have two sons together called Connor and Reagan.

Back in 2016 Cink stepped away from the professional game to take care of Lisa.

At the time Cink said; “Last week my wife, Lisa, and I received some unfortunate news. Lisa has been diagnosed with breast cancer – a startling and unexpected revelation for everyone in our family. We are still in the process of figuring out exactly what she is fighting, and the uncertainty continues to be very difficult. However, we serve a great God, and our friends and family have been and will be by her side every step of the way.

“In order to assist Lisa in meeting this challenge, I will be stepping away from competitive golf until circumstances improve for her. Hopefully that day will come quickly. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers as we move forward.”

On the Sunday of The Players Championship that year, many players wore pink not only to raise awareness of breast cancer, but to show their support for Cink and his wife.