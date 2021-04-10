We take a look at who the Japanese PGA Tour winner is married to

Who Is Hideki Matsuyama’s Wife?

Hideka Matsuyama is a five-time PGA Tour winner having turned pro back in 2013. Currently competing in the Masters for the 10th time, the 29-year-old came 13th at the 2020 edition, with his best result coming in 2015 when he finished on his own in fifth place.

The Japanese golfer was introduced to the game by his father and spent a week as the world’s top-ranked amateur in 2012, boasting wins at the 2010 and 2011 Asian Amateur Championship.

As well as five PGA Tour victories, Matsuyama has racked up eight titles on the Japan Golf Tour.

Matsuyama reached a career-high second in the Official World Golf Rankings in 2017 but has since slipped to 25th, with his last win coming in August 2017 at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Little is known about Matsuyama’s personal life, so it was a shock when he announced back in July 2017 that he and his wife had just welcomed their daughter into the world. That he was married had been a complete unknown to that point.

His wife’s name is Mei and his daughter’s name is Kanna.

Speaking at the 2017 Northern Trust Open, Matsuyama addressed the news and revealed the simple reason why he’s been able to keep his private life out of the spotlight.

“No one really asked me if I was married, so I didn’t have to answer that question,” the then 25-year-old said.

“But I felt that after the [2017] PGA would be a good time, because our baby is born and I thought that would be a good time to let everyone know.”

While, on the face of it, his form has dipped ever so slightly since starting a family of his own, Matsuyama insists he has no problem separating the two aspects of his life.

“Golf is golf,” he said. “Once we get on the golf course, that’s what I’m thinking about.”