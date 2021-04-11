Who is the American professional golfer married to? In this piece we take a look.

Who Is Harris English’s Wife?

Harris English is a three-time winner on the PGA Tour, doing so twice in 2013 and 2014, before having to wait nearly seven years for his 3rd, which came at the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

It had been a frustrating drought but he had progressed to the Tour Championship on a couple of occasions and had some good results in Major Championships too.

One person who has supported him throughout is his wife but who is she? We take a look below.

Harris English is married to Helen Marie Bowers, who, like English, attended the University of Georgia between 2010 to 2014. We can probably assume then that this is how they met.

The par got married in 2017 and aside from that not that much is really known about her.

It has been reported the ceremony was at Ocean Forest Golf Club in Georgia but we yet to 100% confirm this. They do not have any children at the moment.

English and Bowers currently live in Sea island, Georgia which is just down the road from the golf club they got married. We believe some other golfers who live in the area are J.T Poston, Keith Mitchell and Patton Kizzire.

As we mentioned above, the pair both went to the University of Georgia and whilst there Harris played on the golf team alongside other PGA Tour professionals Patrick Reed, Brian Harman, and Russell Henly. He studied Consumer Economics but we are yet to confirm what Bowers studied. He graduated in 2011.

